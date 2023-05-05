King’s Coronation Concert: All you need to know about star-studded show at Windsor

(ES composite)

The organisers of Sunday’s Coronation Concert have promised a “wonderful celebration” of the historic event with millions set to watch a star-studded line-up.

A huge TV audience — on top of the 20,000 people who will be at Windsor Castle — will see acts including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rocker Steve Winwood and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls perform.

Claire Popplewell, BBC Studios Productions’ creative director, told the Standard: “Like last year’s Platinum Party at the Palace, staging and producing a show of such scale that will be broadcast live to millions both in the UK and around the world is always both an honour and a challenge — and this time we’re in His Majesty’s back garden.

(PA)

A completely live show that has no breaks is always a logistical adventure but we’re ready for a really wonderful celebration and I hope viewers watching from home and those lucky enough to attend in person have a great night and enjoy the party.”

The event, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will include video messages from Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and will also include Winnie the Pooh — seemingly echoing the moment Paddington Bear had tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7 (BBC Studios/PA Wire)

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will also perform. The Royal Ballet, Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and Royal College of Art are coming together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and

Olivier award nominee Mei Mac.

A Union Flag-shaped stage has been built to fan out to the audience, lit-up in red, white and blue against the background of the castle’s east terrace.

Story continues

(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Staging on several levels will provide space for a 74-piece classical ensemble — formed from the strings of the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra and woodwind, brass and percussion sections from the Bands of the Household Division. The extravaganza, which is the centrepiece of Sunday’s Coronation celebrations, is being broadcast on BBC1, iPlayer, Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Sunday from 8pm.

Landmarks will be illuminated across the UK as part of the concert with choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays over landmark bridges and buildings. A drone show will light up the sky above the Eden Project in Cornwall and its biomes will become multi-coloured for spectators invited from the local volunteer community. Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff will also have light shows.

Lighting up the Nation will be broadcast live on the BBC, accompanied by a poetry reading by James Nesbitt. The Bloodlands actor will read a piece written for the occasion by Daljit Nagra, chairman of the Royal Society of Literature.

King Charles III speaks to Lionel Richie and his girfriend Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace (Getty Images)

The public celebrations won’t be contained to Sunday evening, however, with thousands of street parties and the Coronation Big Lunch. A Palace spokeswoman said big lunches will take place from Saturday to Monday “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship”.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be at a big lunch in Windsor.

Over the bank holiday weekend more than 1,000 street parties are expected to be held in London alone.