King chooses singers from Harry and Meghan’s wedding for first gospel choir at Coronation

The gospel choir performing at the King’s Coronation will be music to Prince Harry’s ears given that they sang at his wedding.

The Ascension Choir, a group of eight “hand-picked” singers from the choir that performed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, have been chosen for the King’s ceremony on May 6.

As a lifelong music enthusiast and champion of the arts, the King has overseen, influenced and been personally involved in the commissioning process and detail of his Coronation’s music plan.

King Charles’s decision to include a gospel choir in the proceedings for the first time follows the invitation he extended to South London’s Kingdom Choir to perform at his son’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018.

The group performed a rendition of the Ben E King song Stand By Me at the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

At the time, it was assumed that the Duke and Duchess had invited the group to perform, but the choir’s conductor later corrected the record, telling The Telegraph: “Actually it came from Prince Charles. He’s the one who loves gospel.”

Now a select few from the group will take the stage at the King’s Coronation.

The Duchess will miss the performance and remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, extending a prolonged absence from public events.

Led by Abimbola Amoako-Gyampah, the Ascension Choir will sing Alleluia (O Sing Praises) at the ceremony on May 6, becoming the first gospel group to perform in Westminster Abbey for a Coronation.

The group will sing during the main service as part of a two-part composition that was commissioned by award-winning TV and film composer Debbie Wiseman.

Ms Wiseman said the group, which comprises four male and four female singers, is “supremely professional, talented and experienced”.

“It’s eight hand-picked singers from the choir that sang at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding,” she told The Telegraph.

“The lead singer is called Abimbola Amoako-Gyampah, it’s her choir and she has assembled the other singers.

“She was hand-picked by King Charles and I was asked to write the music, so I’ve written a special piece for them and we’ve been rehearsing it together.

“It’s the first time a gospel choir has ever performed at a Coronation, it’s fantastic, it will warm everyone’s hearts.”

Another first at the King’s Coronation ceremony will be the Welsh language performance in Paul Mealor’s Coronation Kyrie.

The song, which Mr Mealor described as “a cry from the deep soul of the hills and valleys of Wales for hope, peace, love and friendship”, will be sung by bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and the Choir of Westminster Abbey in the main part of the service.

The new details of the music that will be played at the King’s service were announced by the Palace on Saturday, marking exactly three weeks to the event.

The announcement detailed the themes of the music that was specially commissioned by King Charles as well as insight into the compositional process.

The 12 new commissions for the ceremony offer a contemporary interpretation of traditional music from world-renowned composers across the classical, film, sacred, television and musical theatre fields.

Their compositions vary from orchestra, solo voice to choir, resulting in a diverse and accessible musical programme for the momentous occasion.

Andrew Lloyd-Webber, who was commissioned to write the King’s Coronation Anthem for the service, said that he had the good fortune to discuss the song’s inspiration text with the monarch.

He said: “We discussed the writings of Solomon and I suggested adapting Psalm 98 with its message of Make A Joyful Noise unto the Lord, the King.

“It seems so appropriate to the moment in the Coronation service. I played, and tried to sing, my early score for the King a few weeks ago.

“I have composed a short opening and closing fanfare, which will be played by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force. The anthem is scored for the wonderful Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Coronation Orchestra.”

The Palace said that six of the new songs have been composed for orchestra and will be performed before the service begins, prior to the King and Queen Consort’s arrival at the Abbey.

This pre-service commission will be composed by Judith Weir, Master of the King’s Music, and will be the first performance by the Coronation Orchestra.

Ms Weir said: “The opening passage highlights the horns, an instrument historically associated in music and art with nobility”.

She added that the “optimistic rising scales of the music suggest renewal and hope for the future”.

The Coronation Orchestra includes musicians drawn from eight leading orchestras of the then Prince of Wales’ Patronages, including the Philharmonia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

Vasko Vassilev, the principal guest concertmaster of the Royal Opera House Orchestra, is leading the charge of the orchestra on the day.

He said he was “humbled to have the honour”, adding that as a naturalised British citizen he was “especially proud to participate in making history and music for this Kingdom, united in diversity”.

The Coronation Orchestra will be joined by Alis Huws, the Royal Harpist, for Sir Karl Jenkins’ Tros y Garreg (Crossing the Stone), a song which reflects the King’s abiding affection for and support of Welsh culture.

Also during the pre-service interval, Iain Farrington’s organ commission Voices of the World will be performed as a celebratory musical offering that pays tribute to the diversity of the Commonwealth.

It combines traditional tunes from across the family of nations and is all “mixed together in a joyful, jazzy and dance-like character”, Mr Farrington said.

The musical choices for the ceremony are reflective of the King’s plans to make his Coronation as inclusive as possible.

His Coronation March commission, written by film composer Patrick Doyle, is described as a song that is ceremonial and full of pageantry, which builds to a triumphant finale.

“The composition can be described as an Overture March in that it tells a story, and at times reflects aspects of His Majesty’s own character,” Mr Doyle said.

“Overall the piece is jubilant and uplifting. It is written to embrace the excitement and celebration of the historic day.”

The Palace said that five of the new commissions will be included in the main service, featuring voices from the Choir of Westminster Abbey and The Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, as well as girl choristers from Truro Cathedral and Methodist College, Belfast, joined by singers from the Monteverdi Choir.

The King also commissioned Tarik O’Regan for the main service after hearing his music at Lincoln Cathedral in 2006.

Mr O’Regan wrote Agnus Dei for the ceremony, which will be performed during a reflective moment in the historic service.