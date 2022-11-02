How King Charles's new poppy wreath will be different to Queen Elizabeth's

King Charles lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony on November 8, 2020 - PETER NICHOLLS

The King’s new poppy wreath will feature a wide ribbon in his racing colours, the Telegraph can reveal.

The Queen Consort, who for the first time has had her own wreath designed, has opted not to lay it at the Cenotaph herself on Remembrance Sunday.

Instead, she will take up her usual place on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building and her wreath, which will incorporate her own family’s racing colours, will be laid by an equerry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have opted for a ribbon in “Wales red” for their own joint wreath.

In recent weeks, all four senior royals have been involved in the design of their new wreaths, which represent their elevated positions within the Royal family.

The final designs, created in collaboration with the Poppy Factory, are currently with Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace awaiting final approval.

They will be seen for the first time at the Cenotaph on November 13.

The King’s will feature far fewer poppies than that of his mother, Queen Elizbeth II, but they will be bigger.

It is thought the late Queen’s wreath bore around 93 poppies while the new monarch’s will have around 50.

The design, including a “lovely bow” in the sovereign’s racing colours of purple, red and gold, is an amalgamation of those created for the late Queen and her father, King George VI.

It is understood that both King George V and King George VI incorporated a ribbon in the family racing colours into their own wreaths.

The late Queen opted not to follow suit but palace sources said that it was simply personal choice.

The decision by the Queen Consort not to lay her own wreath will see her follow in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who also opted to watch the ceremony from the balcony during her husband King George VI’s reign.

Meanwhile, it is understood that wreaths belonging to the Duke of York and Duke of Sussex are no longer in storage at the Poppy Factory in Richmond, south west London, which had previously kept copies for every royal.

Sources declined to reveal what had happened to them.

The last time Prince Harry and Prince Andrew took part in the annual wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph was in 2019, before the former stepped back from official duties and the latter was effectively sacked as a working royal over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.