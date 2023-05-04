King Charles's Coronation: Where you can watch the ceremony on the big screen across the UK
Thousands of people across Britain will be able to come together to celebrate King Charles's Coronation in public, with big screens set to be installed in towns and cities in all four nations.
More than 57 locations across the UK, from Bournemouth to Belfast, will be putting up big screens meaning that more than 100,000 people will be able to watch the event in their hometowns.
Some stand-out locations already confirmed include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall and Picadilly Gardens in Manchester.
Huge television screens will also be placed in Hyde Park, Green Park and St James’s Park for public viewing in London.
Screens in St James’s Park will also show the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.
Commenting on the project, Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, said: "The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.
"These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event."
Here, we detail all the locations where you will be able to watch the Coronation on big screens.
North-West
Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester
Parliament Square, Oldham
Eurovision Village, Liverpool
North-East
Houghton Rectory Park, Houghton le Spring
Times Square, Newcastle upon Tyne
Alnwick Castle, Northumberland
Backhouse Park, Sunderland
Barnes Park, Sunderland
Hylton Castle, Sunderland
Washington Galleries, Sunderland
Keel Square / Park Lane, Sunderland
Yorkshire and Humber
City Park, Bradford
Market Square, Darlington
Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury
The Piece Hall, Halifax
St Peter's Parish Church, Huddersfield
Queen Victoria Square, Hull
Trinity Market, Hull
Millennium Square, Leeds
Pontefract Castle
Peace Gardens, Sheffield
The Glass Works, Barnsley
South-West
Bristol Cathedral, Bristol
Bristol and Bath Science Park, Bristol
Lower Gardens, Bournemouth
Baiter Park, Poole
The Quomps, Christchurch
The Barbican, Plymouth
South-East
Jubilee Square, Brighton
Westquay Esplanade, Southampton
London
Hyde Park
Green Park
St James’s Park
Wembley Park
Battersea Park
Holland Park
Walpole Park, Ealing
Valence Park, Dagenham
Midlands
Centenary Square, Birmingham
Broadgate, Coventry
Himley Hall, Dudley
Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell
The Core Theatre, Solihull
Derby Cathedral, Derby
Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent
Nottingham Castle
De Montfort University, Leicester
Wales
Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
Roald Dahl Plass, Cardiff
Scotland
Ross Bandstand, Edinburgh
Glasgow Cathedral
Northern Ireland
Belfast City Hall
Antrim Castle Gardens
People's Park, Ballymena
Town Hall, Bessbrook
Marine Gardens, Carrickfergus
Town Hall, Coleraine
Town Park, Larne
Market Square, Lisburn
Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Newtownabbey
How can you watch the Coronation processions in person?
Well-wishers can flock to central London to catch a glimpse of the processions as the King and Queen head to Westminster Abbey and return to Buckingham Palace.
Around 3,800 seats in a specially-built grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace will be offered to veterans, NHS and social care workers, and representatives of charitable organisations with links to The Royal Family.
Additionally 354 uniformed cadet forces will be offered the opportunity to watch the Procession at Admiralty Arch.
There will be viewing areas lining The Mall and Whitehall that have limited capacity and may close before the events begin.
The procession will leave Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and proceed down The Mall.
It will then pass through Admiralty Arch and along the south side of Trafalgar Square, before turning down Whitehall and along Parliament Street.
The return procession from the Abbey will take the same route in reverse, but will be larger in scale.
It will include Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, alongside The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen.
Their Majesties will travel back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, last seen during the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022.
Further screen sites will be announced in due course.
