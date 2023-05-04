King Charles's Coronation: Where you can watch the ceremony on the big screen across the UK

King Charles - Chris Jackson/PA

Thousands of people across Britain will be able to come together to celebrate King Charles's Coronation in public, with big screens set to be installed in towns and cities in all four nations.

More than 57 locations across the UK, from Bournemouth to Belfast, will be putting up big screens meaning that more than 100,000 people will be able to watch the event in their hometowns.

Some stand-out locations already confirmed include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall and Picadilly Gardens in Manchester.

Huge television screens will also be placed in Hyde Park, Green Park and St James’s Park for public viewing in London.

Screens in St James’s Park will also show the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.

Commenting on the project, Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, said: "The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

"These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event."

Here, we detail all the locations where you will be able to watch the Coronation on big screens.

North-West

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester

Parliament Square, Oldham

Eurovision Village, Liverpool

North-East

Houghton Rectory Park, Houghton le Spring

Times Square, Newcastle upon Tyne

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland

Backhouse Park, Sunderland

Barnes Park, Sunderland

Hylton Castle, Sunderland

Washington Galleries, Sunderland

Keel Square / Park Lane, Sunderland

Yorkshire and Humber

City Park, Bradford

Market Square, Darlington

Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury

The Piece Hall, Halifax

St Peter's Parish Church, Huddersfield

Queen Victoria Square, Hull

Trinity Market, Hull

Millennium Square, Leeds

Pontefract Castle

Peace Gardens, Sheffield

The Glass Works, Barnsley

South-West

Bristol Cathedral, Bristol

Bristol and Bath Science Park, Bristol

Lower Gardens, Bournemouth

Baiter Park, Poole

The Quomps, Christchurch

The Barbican, Plymouth

South-East

Jubilee Square, Brighton

Westquay Esplanade, Southampton

London

Hyde Park

Green Park

St James’s Park

Wembley Park

Battersea Park

Holland Park

Walpole Park, Ealing

Valence Park, Dagenham

Midlands

Centenary Square, Birmingham

Broadgate, Coventry

Himley Hall, Dudley

Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell

The Core Theatre, Solihull

Derby Cathedral, Derby

Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent

Nottingham Castle

De Montfort University, Leicester

Wales

Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Roald Dahl Plass, Cardiff

Scotland

Ross Bandstand, Edinburgh

Glasgow Cathedral

Northern Ireland

Belfast City Hall

Antrim Castle Gardens

People's Park, Ballymena

Town Hall, Bessbrook

Marine Gardens, Carrickfergus

Town Hall, Coleraine

Town Park, Larne

Market Square, Lisburn

Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Newtownabbey

How can you watch the Coronation processions in person?

Well-wishers can flock to central London to catch a glimpse of the processions as the King and Queen head to Westminster Abbey and return to Buckingham Palace.

Around 3,800 seats in a specially-built grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace will be offered to veterans, NHS and social care workers, and representatives of charitable organisations with links to The Royal Family.

Additionally 354 uniformed cadet forces will be offered the opportunity to watch the Procession at Admiralty Arch.

There will be viewing areas lining The Mall and Whitehall that have limited capacity and may close before the events begin.

The procession will leave Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and proceed down The Mall.

It will then pass through Admiralty Arch and along the south side of Trafalgar Square, before turning down Whitehall and along Parliament Street.

The return procession from the Abbey will take the same route in reverse, but will be larger in scale.

It will include Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, alongside The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen.

Their Majesties will travel back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, last seen during the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022.

Further screen sites will be announced in due course.

