King Charles's 75th: charity launch and a call from Harry

As King Charles turned 75 years old, he chose to celebrate by continuing his royal work, and visiting a surplus food distribution centre with the Queen.

The monarch visited the site in Oxfordshire to kick-start his Coronation Food Project, which aims to tackle food poverty by redistributing produce destined for landfills.

On Tuesday, the King also hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for 400 nurses and midwives, as part of this year’s NHS 75 celebrations.

Celebrations for his birthday actually began on Monday as guests, including representatives from the NHS and the Windrush Generation, enjoyed afternoon tea at the King's private residence Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

It’s thought King Charles will also celebrate his milestone birthday privately with family and friends, albeit without Prince Harry, who was reportedly due to send his father birthday wishes over the phone on Tuesday.

On this episode of The Standard, Robert Dex discusses the King’s decision to continue his royal work on his birthday, and his relationship with Prince Harry.

Columnist Melanie McDonagh describes the many Evening Standard front pages dedicated to Charles, as both Prince and King, and explains the meaning behind Tuesday’s front page, inspired by the Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

