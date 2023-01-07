King Charles willing to reconcile with Prince Harry and avoid ‘open warfare’

Victoria Ward
·4 min read
Charles Harry - Samir Hussein/WireImage
Charles Harry - Samir Hussein/WireImage

The King has never given up hope of reconciling with the Duke of Sussex, The Telegraph understands.

Despite all of the recent revelations and allegations fired from California, Charles believes he will one day be reunited with his son and they will move forward, sources insist.

The two sides appear to have reached a stalemate, each keen to build bridges but convinced that the ball is in the other’s court.

There is thought to have been no contact between them since the Duke’s memoir went on sale in Spain on Thursday, and other copies were leaked in New York.

However, those close to the King are aware that the “only way out of this mess” is reconciliation, however difficult. It is considered the only way of avoiding “open warfare” for years to come.

“The challenge here is not to build a mountain of resentment that cannot be bypassed,” one source said.

“In many ways, the Royal family is no different to any other family and it will be their normality, rather than their uniqueness, which offers their greatest chance of reconciliation.

“Although Harry resents the role he was dealt within the institution, it is the fact that they are father and son that will bring them back together.”

Harry Spare - AP Photo
Harry Spare - AP Photo

The Duke told ITV that his family had ”shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

However, the source said that it was the King’s view that they would reconcile. “What father does not forgive their son?” he added.

Jonathan Dimbleby, the veteran broadcaster and friend of King Charles, also believes the King will be eager to heal the rift to try to move on.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today Programme, he said he believed the King would be “extremely pained, very frustrated and anxious” to reach a resolution with his son.

But Mr Dimbleby also said: “If he [Harry] wants reconciliation, I don’t understand how you do it by metaphorically sitting in your Apache firing potshots at people who aren’t going to answer back, as he must very well know.”

Friends of the Prince of Wales have said that he is “anxious" and "sad” about what the Duke has said in the book but is focusing on his family, according to The Sunday Times.

One said: “He’s handling it so well on the outside - inside he’s burning.”

Charles Harry - DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Charles Harry - DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Although William bears the brunt of the criticism, the King is said to be “no less hurt” by the claims about him and his older son, it was reported.

The Duke may have used his memoir to accuse his father of being distant and of failing to hug him in the darkest moments of his life but he also peppered it with tender anecdotes that convey genuine warmth.

Among them, he revealed that Charles often used to ask his son to write to him rather than call, as he “loved” his letters.

He referred to his son as “darling boy” and when the Duke confided that he had been suffering from panic attacks and anxiety, he sent him to a doctor before suggesting that it was his fault and that he should have got him help years ago.

The King also empathised with his younger son when photographs of his wild night in Las Vegas playing naked billiards were splashed all over a tabloid newspaper.

Although he was “bemused”, Charles said he too had “felt” exposed on many occasions and the Duke said they chatted that night about their unusual life for a long time, having found common ground.

The King would also leave notes under his son’s pillow and sit on the side of his bed until he fell asleep, knowing he was afraid of the dark.

A royal source said it was not surprising to anyone who knew the King that the Duke had presented an image of a sensitive, thoughtful man whose faults were solely attributed to his upbringing.

“It would have been odd if Harry had painted anything other than a tender portrait of his father,” they said.

“They were very, very close and it would be impossible to hide that reality if you wanted to write your whole history.”

The source said that while it was “not a reason to celebrate” the fact that the Duke had not recast his father as part of the narrative, the “authenticity” of their relationship will be preserved.

“It may even prove the mechanism that brings them together,” they added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both expected to be invited to the King’s coronation in May, despite the various allegations made against the palace and family.

However, Harry cast doubt over whether they would attend, telling ITV in a forthcoming interview, that there was “a lot that can happen between now and then”, He added of his family that “the ball is in their court”.

Latest Stories

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • 6 best goalie fights in NHL history

    NHL goalies have been known to deliver some of the best scraps in the history of the sport.

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Sabres honour Bills' Damar Hamlin, Tage Thompson caps win with magical stat line

    Tage Thompson heroically carried the Sabres to an overtime win over the Capitals on Tuesday, while also paying tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin with an eerie stat line.

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Raiders' Jacobs produces through pain, could do so again

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — It's another game week, which means more questions about Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' injury status. His availability, however, is seldom in question. Jacobs has played through plenty of pain this season, and this week is coping with hip and oblique injuries as Las Vegas prepares to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday he would have to wait and see if Jacobs will be able to play against the Chiefs. “We’ll be smart with h

  • Maple Leafs look ahead to opportunity for blue line to gain familiarity

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs blue line regained some familiar faces playing alongside each other on Tuesday night. Toronto's 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues was the first time the team had defencemen Rasmus Sandin, Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie all playing in the same game since Nov. 11. It was Sandin's first game back from a four-game absence due to a neck injury. For Rielly, it was his third game back from a knee injury that cost him 15 games. Brodie, meanwhile, missed 12 games bec

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • If NFL truly cares about players, only course of action is to cancel game in wake of Damar Hamlin injury

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By now we've all seen the footage. Midway through the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, ball tucked under his right arm, plowed into Damar Hamlin, the Bills defensive back who hauled him to the ground. On the Richter scale we use to measure pro football's sei

  • How Hurricanes have quietly been one of NHL's best teams once again

    The Hurricanes aren't a team you’d recommend to a casual fan, but their success is undeniable.

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl