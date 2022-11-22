King Charles welcomes South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa - in pictures

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, welcomed Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK. It is the King's first state visit since he ascended the throne in September, and the first in more than three years due to the pandemic.

The royal carriage, black and gold, embarks on its journey pulled by white horses. In the foreground are people in red uniforms on horseback.

Standing in a line from right to left with soldiers saluting behind them: Cyril Ramaphosa, King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate.

Cyril Ramaphosa with a smiling Prince and Princess of Wales.

Mr Ramaphosa also met with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, looks out of a carriage window. She is wearing a hat, red coat and a brooch with diamonds. She also has pearl earrings on.

Queen Consort Camilla in a royal blue suit and hat, meeting with a man dressed in gold and blue robes.

Mr Ramaphosa holds a picture of Queen Elizabeth II with Nelson Mandela as he talks to Camilla and King Charles III.

During a visit to the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery, the South African president was shown around an exhibition of Royal Collection artefacts.

Mr Ramaphosa picked up a photograph of the late Queen side by side with Mr Mandela at the state banquet in the Palace in 1996, saying: "This lovely picture."

The King remarked "you were lucky to have known both".

Soldiers dressed in dark clothing march along with guns in hands.

The King and South African president walk in front of a line of guards.

A huge amount of horses are ridden by soldiers down the Mall in London. British flags line the street on both sides. The royal carriage is in the middle.

Mr Ramaphosa stood in front of a lectern at the Palace of Westminster.

Mr Ramaphosa went on to address MPs and officials in the Royal Gallery at the Palace of Westminster.

South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort

The evening continued with a white-tie state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The Princess of Wales wearing

The Princess of Wales wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales's earrings, at the banquet.

