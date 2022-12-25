King Charles takes a stroll at Sandringham on his first Christmas Day as monarch

The King was spotted walking arm-in-arm in the grounds of his Norfolk estate with Zara Tindall

King Charles has been seen in Sandringham with his niece and her husband, on his first Christmas Day as monarch.

The King was spotted walking arm-in-arm in the grounds of his Norfolk estate with Zara Tindall.

The pair were joined by Zara’s husband, Mike, a former England rugby star, who recently came fourth in the relativity TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Today’s gathering will be the first at Sandringham in three years and the first any of them will have known without the late Queen.

The King will attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham later this morning.

Royal well-wishers gather at the gates of Sandringham Church

The King and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Following the service, the Royals are expected to greet the crowds who have come together outside St Mary Magdalene Church.

Princess Anne and her family, along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their family, are expected to join in the festivities at Sandringham.

The Duke of York and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, are also understood to be at the royal estate.

However, it comes after it was reported that the King “evicted” the Duke from Buckingham Palace in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Duke had maintained his private office at the palace, despite being stripped of his role as a working member of the family.

However, the King is understood to have had a “reshuffle” since taking up residence, removing his brother’s office space.

As part of the decision, the Duke, 62, will reportedly not be able to use the address for any future correspondence.