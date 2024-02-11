King Charles Speaks For First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles has spoken publicly for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was revealed.

The British monarch released a statement Saturday to share his “heartfelt thanks” for all the messages of support he has received in the past week, while he undergoes treatment for the unspecified condition.

In his statement, he said: “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

He added: “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

The King last week travelled from London to his country pile in Norfolk, east England, where he is reported to be resting between treatments. He has withdrawn from all public-facing engagements but is reported to be keen to continue other kingly business, such as reading and signing government papers.

Last Monday, it was revealed that Charles’s cancer had been spotted during treatment for a benign enlarged prostate, although the King’s office confirmed his condition is not prostate cancer.

His daughter-in-law Kate Middleton continues to recover at home following abdominal surgery last month. She is not due to appear in public again until after Easter at the end of March.

Prince Harry travelled to London to make a brief visit to see his father last week, before returning to Los Angeles 24 hours later. He and his wife Meghan Markle are expected to be guests at Sunday evening’s Superbowl in Las Vegas.

