King Charles Shares a Stunning Throwback Pic of Princess Kate for Her Birthday

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have a sweet message for the Princess of Wales on her 42nd birthday.

Today, the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, wished Princess Kate a happy birthday by publishing a stunning throwback photo of her on the official royal family social media accounts. The picture, captured on the day of the king and queen's coronation last May, features a brightly smiling Kate looking upon a recently crowned Charles. Also included in the picture is Charles's youngest brother, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The caption reads, “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today! 🎈🎊”

📷 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/NhkHYdTFIf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2024

Last year's crowning of Charles and Camilla marked the first British coronation to take place in 70 years, following the death of the U.K.'s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

At the time, Buckingham Palace announced that the coronation would “reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

In an attempt to pare down on the traditionally extravagant occasion, female members of the royal family did not wear tiaras to the event, as they had done in the past.

Instead, Kate attended the coronation wearing a glittering silver laurel headpiece made from a collaboration between Jess Collet and Alexander McQueen. The regal arrangement appeared almost like a tiara, with shimmering silver bullion, crystal, and silver thread leaf embroidery forming a point above her head.

As for the rest of the royal's outfit, she additionally wore an Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe and a formal robe and mantel.

