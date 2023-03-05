King Charles Sent An Official Coronation Invite To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle By Email

With less than two months to “Spare” (sorry), King Charles has officially invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his May 6 coronation, The Sunday Times revealed over the weekend.

The outlet said on Sunday that a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that the couple “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the representative added.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Archewell or Buckingham Palace in requests for additional comment.

The news comes after a busy week of royal news for Charles, Harry and Meghan.

King Charles (left) has officially invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to his May 6 coronation.

King Charles (left) has officially invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to his May 6 coronation.

On Wednesday, the Sussexes confirmed in a statement to HuffPost that they’d “been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” which is their home in the U.K.

The Sun ― which exclusively revealed the news ― said the royal couple was asked by Buckingham Palace and Charles to leave one day after the publication of Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”

The outlet also reported that the two were being asked to leave the property to make way for the king’s disgraced brother, Prince Andrew.

Just a few days later, Harry participated in a livestreamed sit-down interview with physician and author Dr. Gabor Maté in California.

The two broached a wide array of topics during the talk, in which the royal said that he always felt “slightly different to the rest of my family.”

“I felt strange being in this container,” Harry explained. “I know that my mum felt the same. And so it makes sense to me. I felt as though my body was in there, but my head was out. And then sometimes it was vice versa.”

Related...