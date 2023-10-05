King Charles rises to meet the nation’s expectations, new poll finds

King Charles who recently had a successful State Visit to France (PA Wire)

King Charles has met the expectations of him as Monarch for the vast majority of Britons - with one in seven saying he is doing better than hoped, a new poll revealed on Thursday.

The Ipsos survey for The Standard found 71 per cent of adults say he is doing as expected, 14 per cent better than expected, five per cent worse, with ten per cent “don’t know”.

Two thirds of Britons support the monarchy, having dipped to 62 per cent in May.

Backing for a republic is down three points since May to 25 per cent, the same level as in March and in line with a gradual growing support for such an historic constitutional change.

Sixty-three per cent are satisfied with the way King Charles is doing his job, 19 per cent dissastisfied, virtually the same findings as in May, and sightly better than in April.

The poll was carried out before his State Visit to France last month which was seen to have been a success.

Seventy-four per cent are satisfied with the way Prince William is doing his job, ten per cent dissatisfied, similarly almost identical to the May findings, and a jump in satisfied of 12 points since April.

Ipsos Director of Politics Keiran Pedley said: “King Charles enjoys satisfaction ratings Britain’s politicians could only dream of, with support for the Monarchy overall continuing to be strong.

“However, with one in four supporting a Republic, such sentiment can hardly be considered a fringe view, especially amongst younger Britons.”

* Ipsos interviewed 1,004 adults by phone between September 6 and 12. Data are weighted.