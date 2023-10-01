King Charles rings in new season with huge change at royal home - details

King Charles waves as he attends the Royal Cornwall Show in 2018 (Getty)

Considering the recent weather and last week's equinox, we can now officially believe it's autumn in the UK. That means it's the perfect time to wrap up and get cosy at home, and King Charles' last venture should help us all to do just that!

The monarch's Sandringham estate has just launched a new business partnership selling British-made mattresses and bedding crafted with wool from King Charles' sheep, made in partnership with the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co., Baavet Wool Duvets and British Wool.

A video posted to both the residence's official Instagram account shared more details, as you can see below...

The caption read: "It's time to celebrate wool month and welcome the new season – we’re excited to share our very special collection of British-made mattresses and bedding crafted with authentic British wool!

"Partnering with both @britishwool, @sandringham1870 and @baavet. We’ve created a truly unique series of products made with the highest quality material and care - all certified by @madeinbritain1000.

The royals have made several changes to Sandringham over the last year (Getty Images)

"Join us this month as we honour the beauty of authentic British-made, British wool products and gear up for a cosy autumn!#BritishWool #MadeInBritain #HappyWoolMonth #WelcomeTheNewSeason #sheep #sheepofinstagram #sustainability #sustainablefashion #sustainableliving #bedroomgoals #wroughtironandbrassbedco."

It was a busy time over the summer for the Norfolk estate, as it played host to large crowds over the August bank holiday, when the grounds were opened to the public for a music festival that saw the likes of Robbie Williams, Van Morrison and Mark Owen perform.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visiting the Sandringham Flower Show (Getty)

Sharing a peek inside the celebrations, the official Sandringham Instagram account re-shared photos and videos from the public, including several of Robbie dressed in a gold outfit as he sang hits Let Me Entertain You and Angels.

Thousands of people had gathered on the sprawling grounds to take part in the celebrations, which included fairground rides, colourful streamers, and even the 19th-century royal residence illuminated with blue lights. Royal fans were warned before the event that it would likely cause a stream of fans in the area.

Sandringham is a stunning estate (Getty)

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, featured an image of a concert at the estate, and read: "Over the August Bank Holiday weekend world-renowned musical artists will perform in the Royal Parkland at Sandringham [microphone emoji]. Please expect there may be delays on the roads in the area. See the website for further information."

Sandringham is where the late Queen typically spent her winter break, residing at the private estate throughout the festive period before returning to London after the anniversary of her father King George VI's death on 6 February.

The royal family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in 2022 (Getty)

It boasts a kids' playground and, more recently, an eco-friendly topiary garden added by Charles. The royal family will likely return to the Norfolk property in December, but their summer plans tend to involve a trip to Scotland, and this year, King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed time at Balmoral with Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, as well as their young families.