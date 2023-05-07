King Charles requested Ibiza classics in Coronation Concert, DJ Pete Tong reveals

King Charles - Chris Jackson/Reuters

The King specifically requested Ibiza classics songs as part of his Coronation Concert, DJ Pete Tong has revealed.

The King and Queen were welcomed with cheers by an audience of thousands as a star-studded night celebrating their Coronation began.

Hugh Bonneville, the actor and host of the evening, kicked off the show from a huge stage in the grounds of Windsor Castle, with 20,000 members of the public invited to the musical extravaganza.

Mr Tong said he hoped the Ibiza classics would be a "brilliant" way to start the show.

Pete Tong - Ian West/PA

"He wanted Ibiza classics, that was very specific," he said.

"And then they asked us to suggest a couple of songs so we suggested three or four, and he came back with one of them and that's the one that's starting the show, so they very much had an involvement in what they wanted us to perform."

Asked why he felt this genre was among the playlist requests, he added: "I think they want to put across a big variety of UK talent and touch all different demographics and be relevant to different age groups.

"I mean, the shows we do we literally get kids up to pensioners. Relapse ravers, we call them - so maybe there's a few relapsed ravers in the royal household, we don't know."

Windsor - Chris Jackson/Reuters

Mr Bonneville said there were some surprises on the way during the concert.

BBC presenter Kirsty Young asked the actor if people could expect any events during Sunday evening's show, like Paddington Bear's appearance at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

The actor laughed and replied: "Yes there are, there are a couple of surprises and they are well worth waiting for."