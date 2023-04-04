King Charles recycles his father’s coat, 67 years after Prince Philip first wore it

Prince Philip wears the coat to the 1956 Badminton Horse Trials, left; Charles at a recent Palm Sunday service, right

He’s long been a vocal supporter of making the most of your old clothes, but King Charles’s latest outfit has a more sentimental link than most.

The sovereign, attending the Palm Sunday service near his Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire, wore a coat that previously belonged to his father the Duke of Edinburgh who was first seen wearing it in 1956. The coat in question – which the-then Prince Charles has worn previously without a belt while attending church in 2005 – is a handsome affair, so it’s understandable that it’s been passed on through generations; a double-breasted camel coat with leather “football” buttons, exaggerated lapel and a distinctive belt. The Duke was a long-time client of Savile Row institution Kent, Haste & Lachter, and it’s likely to have been created by the house.

It’s not the first time that the King has alluded to the style of his late father; he’s been known to wear a pair of cufflinks bearing the Greek flag in homage to Prince Philip’s upbringing. While the two had a different approach to dressing – King Charles is rather more flamboyant than his patrician father, and long favouring a softer cut of suit compared to Prince Philip’s more rigorous cuts – they share certain wardrobe traits. A fondness for double-breasted, for example – a cut that worked well on the latter’s 6ft frame – as well as a respect for tradition and craftsmanship.

Charles in the same coat in 2005, following Sunday service at St Lawrence Church in Gloucestershire - getty

An understanding of the importance of permanence and consistency in how a royal dresses links them like an invisible thread; like his father, King Charles adheres to a formula of classism in his tailoring and good, solid staples when he’s off duty. That might not sound particularly of note, but contrast the style pivoting of Prince Harry – embracing a looser, freer stance in California – and you appreciate how steadfast his father is, and his grandfather was.

King Charles has long advocated the importance of “make do and mend” – in 2020, just before the pandemic, he enthused to The Telegraph about the importance of mending clothes and the peerless excellence of British-made clothing. The royal was taking in the Emma Willis shirtmaking factory in Gloucester at the time, and was curious about the minutiae of how each part of the shirtmaking process evolved. “People throw so much away when they could easily mend,” he told me.

Let’s be clear, King Charles is clearly not doing the darning himself, by candlelight with a Penny Dreadful on the go, but he’s had various items touched-up and reinvigorated over the years. Today’s fashion parlance would term it “reissuing” simply put, keeping your good clothes going longer, way before it was a practice amongst sustainably-minded Gen Z and the red carpet. It’s just good common sense for a certain generation, as seen on his patched-up Barbour jacket and Anderson & Sheppard suit with a discreet square on the torso.

Do you have decades-old family heirlooms which you still wear? Do you still wear hand-me-downs from your relatives?