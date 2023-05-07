King Charles raises glass to Prince Archie - the grandson he has barely met

Prince Harry leaving the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey to return to California - Abaca Press / Alamy Live News

The King toasted his absent grandson Prince Archie on his fourth birthday at a family celebration in Buckingham Palace after his Coronation, it has been claimed.

The newly-crowned monarch also raised a glass to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who were at the Abbey and the post-ceremony festivities in the royal residence.

The monarch is said to have toasted "those that weren't there" and wished his other grandson, who he has barely seen, a very happy birthday "wherever he was,” the Daily Mail reported.

A source told the newspaper that it was “apparently a very sweet moment”.

The Duke of Sussex attended the Coronation before heading home to the US - after just over 28 hours in the UK - to be with the Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie and Princess Lilibet, for Archie's birthday which fell on the same day.

The Duke’s troubled relationship with his father and other members of the Royal family hit new lows after he levelled criticism at his relatives in his memoir Spare, published at the start of the year.

The comments were reportedly made at a running buffet at the Palace, hosted after the historic ceremony in Westminster Abbey. Glasses of champagne and canapes including mini-Coronation quiches were served at the lunch, the Mail said.

It is understood that the King and Queen were joined by a host of Royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Camilla's nearest and dearest - her sister Annabel Elliot, her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and her grandchildren.

The Princess of Wales’s family were also understood to have been invited, with her parents Michael and Carole Middleton and siblings Pippa and James present.

Official photographs were then taken by the couple's favourite photographer Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room and the Green Drawing Room to mark the day.

