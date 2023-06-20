King Charles and Queen Camilla's Joint Cypher Unveiled! See the Regal Design

The King and Queen’s joint symbol is revealed on the race program for Royal Ascot

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla are united in a new cypher.

The couple’s new emblem is featured on the cover of the program for this week’s Royal Ascot horse race meet. The cypher combines the initials of the couple — two ‘C’s — intertwined with R for Rex, or King in Latin.



Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, already have new symbols of their own since they became King and Queen at the death of Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

The King's personal royal cypher was revealed by Buckingham Palace as he began his third full week as head of state.

The monogram shows the crown above his first initial "C" intertwined with an "R" for Rex (Latin for King, traditionally used for the monarch dating back to the 12th century), with "III" inside the "R."

The King's cypher is used on all U.K. state documents and will eventually appear on Britain's famous red mailboxes and be stamped on U.K. government mail.

Charles chose the design from several created by the palace's heraldry experts, the College of Arms. In keeping with his change of status, Charles also started signing documents simply as “Charles R" when he became King.

Camilla, too, has a cypher of her own which emerged in November and shows the monogram, "CR" — which incorporates Queen Camilla's initial, "C," and "R" for Regina (Latin for "Queen").

It was first revealed on the wooden cross that Camilla laid at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in November. Like Charles, she will also use her personal insignia on letterheads, cards and gifts.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The twin C’s on the King and Queen's joint cypher may remind some royal watchers of the mingled C’s emblem of a pair of cufflinks that Princess Diana spotted Charles wearing on his shirt sleeves during their honeymoon.

Andrew Morton reported in Diana: Her True Story how the couple was set to head out to a white time dinner with the then President of Egypt when she saw the cufflinks. According to the account, the Prince admitted they were from his then ex-girlfriend Camilla but played down their seriousness, adding they were a “present from a friend.” Diana, however, sensed it was evidence of Camilla’s continuing place in her husband’s life, and it set off a huge row between the newlyweds, according to Morton.

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The King and Queen are expected to appear at their first Royal Ascot as monarch and consort in the coming days. The horse race meeting takes place from Tuesday 20 June to Saturday 24 and has been a fixture of the royal calendar for decades. It was also famously synonymous with the late Queen, who was a passionate racing fan and racehorse owner.

Royal Ascot also forms part of a festive week for the royals which kicked off on Monday with the Order of the Garter service and procession at Windsor Castle.

