King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Public Duty Since Prince Harry's 'Spare'

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at Bolton Town House

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out together on Friday for their first joint public appearance since the publication of Prince Harry's groundbreaking memoir, Spare.

The couple immersed themselves in the community of Bolton as they spent the day getting to know people in the northwest English region around Manchester.

After arriving at the local town hall, Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, were welcomed by civic leaders, including representatives of the local Polish community, before being treated to a performance from the Polonez folk dance group.

Inside the town hall, the King and Queen passed by the Hall of Memories, where they were shown artist L.S. Lowry's "Going to the Match" painting, which was inspired by Bolton Wanderers soccer club's Burnden Park ground.

King Charles III (top row, centre R)and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (centre L) arrive to visit Bolton Town Hall

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

RELATED: Prince William and King Charles Miss Funeral for Greece's Last King, Constantine II

Then, the couple was taken to meet representatives of a collection of groups, from the town's Interfaith Council and Solidarity Community Association to Bolton Asian Elders (who support diaspora groups) to Bolton Holiday Activities and Food Program which supports low-income families with meals and sporting activities.

Young and adult carers in the community and members of the local Polish community were also introduced to the royal couple.

As they left they were given the town hall key as they listened to a performance of "God Save The King" by the Hand Made Sign Language choir.

Earlier, Charles visited Manchester's Kellogg's factory, which is the largest cereal-making facility in Europe and the biggest Corn Flakes factory in the world.

King Charles III (C) visits the kitchen inside the headquarters of cereal manufacturer Kellogg's marking its 100th anniversary in Manchester

PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

RELATED: Prince William Steps Out for Solo Appearance as Royal Family Stays Silent amid 'Spare' Allegations

Kellogg's has been a holder of the Royal Warrant (meaning the company supplies the royal household) since the reign of Charles's grandfather King George VI. Cereal from the business was historically delivered to the royals in a small van called Genevieve, the palace said.

Story continues

King Charles III (L) speaks to staff on the cornflakes production line during a visit to the headquarters of cereal manufacturer Kellogg's marking its 100th anniversary in Manchester

PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The breakfast cereal creator has also been a key supplier to FareShare Greater Manchester, which works to combat food poverty and funds school breakfast clubs.

Charles and senior members of the royal family members have been appearing in public this week for their first public outings since the publication of Harry's memoir.

👋 🐝 Hello Manchester!



The King is welcomed to the city at Manchester Victoria Station for a day of engagements in Greater Manchester, including:



🥣 Celebrating 100 years of @KelloggsUKI

🎊 Joining The Queen Consort at a reception for the local community at Bolton Town Hall pic.twitter.com/Z4j51vWCIV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 20, 2023

Charles and Camilla's relationship is a prominent theme in Spare. In the revealing text, published Jan. 10, Prince Harry writes that he and Prince William asked their father not to marry Camilla, whom Charles had an on-again, off-again relationship with since the 1970s. The romance overlapped with both of their marriages to other people — Camilla to Andrew Parker Bowles, and Charles to Princess Diana.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry book

PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

In the book, the Duke of Sussex, 38, likened his first meeting with Camilla, who he described as "the other woman," to "getting an injection," and said they probably spoke about a shared passion for horses.

"I recall wondering, right before the tea, if she'd be mean to me. If she'd be like all the wicked stepmothers in the storybooks. But she wasn't. Like Willy, I did feel a real gratitude for that," Harry wrote.

Harry also accused his stepmother of leaking private conversations and information to the media to improve her reputation.

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press," he said in an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes. "There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street."

Buckingham Palace has not issued any statements on Spare or Harry's accompanying television interviews.