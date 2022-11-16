King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate and Prince William Update Profile Photos After Remembrance Day

King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, queen camilla, princess katherine of wales

The Royal Family Twitter; The Prince and Princess of Wales/Twitter

Britain's royals have refreshed their social media presence.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton tweaked their Instagram and Twitter accounts this week, changing their profile photos from Remembrance Day shots to less somber photos.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, shifted their Royal Family avatar from a 2009 pic taken during a Remembrance Day service in Canada to a favorite formal portrait captured in 2018. Meanwhile, William and Kate, both 40, updated their Prince and Princess of Wales profile shot from a 2018 Festival of Remembrance photo with a go-to laughing snap from a 2020 tour of Ireland.

king charles, queen camilla

The Royal Family/Twitter

Courtiers have also loaded new cover photos for the two royal couples, which showed poppy crosses in the Field of Remembrance during the solemn period of Remembrance Day.

The King and Queen's cover pic is now a bright shot of Buckingham Palace, while Prince William and Kate's page is now a graphic highlighting the Earthshot Prize. The ceremony for the Prince of Wales' environmental prize will take place in Boston on Dec. 2.

It's an annual digital tradition for the British royals to change their social media photos to reflect Remembrance Day, honoring those from U.K. and Commonwealth nations who died in wars. After about a week, the pages usually return to their previous photos.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales/Twitter

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate all attended the Festival of Remembrance and National Service of Remembrance in London over the weekend. The royal couples sat together during the commemorative event at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and attended the solemn Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial the next day.

King Charles led the ceremonial charge, followed by Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Charles and William each laid wreaths at the memorial's base, while their wives watched on from a nearby balcony, symbolically standing together.

The royals most recently changed their profile photos on social media following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. In addition to reflecting their elevated royal ranks, the pages replaced their main profile photos with shots of their royal crests.