King Charles and Queen Camilla Drive Themselves to Church as They Wrap Their Summer Stay in Balmoral

Ross Johnston/Newsline Media King Charles III and Queen Camilla drive from Balmoral to Crathie Church on Oct. 1

King Charles and Queen Camilla drove from Balmoral to church without a royal aide.

The royal couple’s summer stay in Balmoral is coming to an end.

Later this fall, the King and Queen will host the president of South Korea and his wife in London.

King Charles and Queen Camilla headed to church on Sunday as the end of their summer stay in Balmoral nears.

Charles was behind the wheel of the Audi as the royal couple made the drive from Balmoral to Crathie Kirk Church. The King, 74, and the Queen, 76, were part of a royal motorcade, but they drove without a royal aide in the car. During the short ride, the pair could be seen smiling and chatting together as they made their way to the Sunday service.



Since late August, Charles and Camilla have been enjoying a summer holiday in Balmoral, a royal tradition that the late Queen Elizabeth partook in throughout her reign. Despite being on a break, the royal couple have continued to make public appearances during their stay in Scotland, just as the late monarch did during her reign.

Ross Johnston/Newsline Media King Charles III and Camilla drive to Sunday services near Balmoral on Oct. 1

On Sept. 29, the Queen attended the Braemar Literary Festival, while both she and Charles were in attendance at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in early September. Camilla and Charles’ first stay at Balmoral as King and Queen was bittersweet as it coincided with the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death on Sept. 8, as well as the King’s Accession Day.

While remembering his mother, who died at age 96 in 2022, Charles released a statement on the anniversary of her death via social media and the Royal Family’s website. “In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” he said.

He continued, “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage Queen Camilla and King Charles III visit Paris, France

Balmoral Castle has served as a private retreat for the royals for more than 150 years, and it was one of the late Queen’s favorite places. In the summer months, the family has been known to host parties, hunting trips and entertain guests — including prime ministers — during their time away from London. However, even during vacation, Queen Elizabeth would continue to participate in select public engagements through diplomatic papers delivered in the famed “red box.”



Charles and Camilla’s summer stay revealed they have continued the late Queen’s traditions of mixing work with family time. Since August, the Queen and King have hosted a number of their family members including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their childre: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince, 5. Other visitors included Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

However, now that October has arrived, the King and Queen are expected to return to Buckingham Palace soon.

In fact, they’re preparing to welcome Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea, and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, to the U.K. for a state visit later this fall. “The President of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, accompanied by Mrs Kim Keon Hee, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom in November,” a statement said. “The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Buckingham Palace.”

With their summer in Balmoral coming to an end, it won’t be long before King Charles and Queen Camilla return to their full schedule of royal duties in London.

