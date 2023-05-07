King Charles and Queen Camilla Continue Coronation Celebrations with Windsor Castle Concert

After being officially crowned on Saturday, King Charles and Queen Camilla saw performances by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and more at a special concert

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Queen Camilla and King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation celebrations are continuing with a special concert — live from Windsor Castle!

Just one day after King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were officially crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, they stepped out with the royal family for the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

Attendees at the show included Kate Middleton and Prince William with their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8. After a busy day at the crowning ceremony on Saturday, 5-year-old Prince Louis missed the concert.

The concert, hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, was meant to "celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests," not to mention those watching at home.

The cameras caught King Charles and Queen Camilla smiling throughout the event, especially when Miss Piggy and Kermit made a surprise appearance saying they were looking for their seats in the royal box.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The eclectic lineup was led by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — both of whom have close connections to King Charles. Perry has served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by Prince Charles to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020. Meanwhile, the "All Night Long" hitmaker was appointed as the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019. Charles established the charity in 1976 as the Prince of Wales to provide disadvantaged youth with the resources they need to reach their full potential. The organization states it has since worked with over one million young people — including Idris Elba as a teenage actor!

The concert also featured performances by Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. Nicole Scherzinger performed "Reflection" from Mulan as pianist Lang Lang played, and Olly Murs was one of the first performers to take the stage at the show.

Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William

Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Disney's beloved Winnie the Pooh also made appearances, along with Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and more in some of the day's pre-recorded sketches that revealed little-known facts about King Charles.

The coronation celebrations will continue on Monday, which was declared a bank holiday in the U.K. to mark King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning. The royal family will join citizens in the Big Help Out, a volunteering effort across the nation.

Read the original article on People.