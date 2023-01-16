King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church at Balmoral in First Joint Outing Since 'Spare' Release

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, to attend a Sunday church service

PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were seen together in public for the first time following the global release of Prince Harry's groundbreaking memoir, Spare.

The King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, drove together to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle on Sunday. Craithe Kirk is the British royal family's go-to church while in Scotland, and Charles was seen behind the wheel of an Audi on the way there.

The King and Queen Consort's relationship is a prominent theme in Spare. In the sweeping text, published Jan. 10, Prince Harry revealed that he and Prince William asked their father not to marry Camilla, whom Charles had an on-again, off-again relationship with since the 1970s. The romance overlapped with both of their marriages to other people — Camilla to Andrew Parker Bowles, and Charles to Princess Diana.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, to attend a Sunday church service

PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

In the book, the Duke of Sussex, 38, likened his first meeting with Camilla, who he described as "the other woman," to "getting an injection," and said they probably spoke about a shared passion for horses.

"I recall wondering, right before the tea, if she'd be mean to me. If she'd be like all the wicked stepmothers in the storybooks. But she wasn't. Like Willy, I did feel a real gratitude for that," Harry wrote.

Prince Harry book

PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

Though the initial introductions went well and the princes wanted their father to be happy, Harry said that he and his brother begged Charles not to marry then-Camilla Parker Bowles.

"You don't need to remarry, we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla," he wrote.

Charles and Camilla went on to wed in April 2005, and Camilla received the title of Duchess of Cornwall following their union. After Queen Elizabeth died, Charles became King Charles III and bestowed the title of Queen Consort upon his wife.

charles-camilla-wedding-8

Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage King Charles and Queen Camilla on their wedding day

Harry also accused his stepmother of leaking private conversations and information to the media to improve her reputation.

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press," he said in an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes. "There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street."

Buckingham Palace has not issued any statements on Spare or Harry's accompanying television interviews. The Duke of Sussex appeared on ITV, 60 Minutes, Good Morning America and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week to discuss his memoir, and covers this week's exclusive issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Reflecting on what inspired him to put pen to paper, Prince Harry tells PEOPLE that he wrote Spare as part of his "mental health journey."

Prince Harry cover rollout

Jenna Jones

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family," Harry tells PEOPLE. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!" he added.