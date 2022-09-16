King Charles: I will protect all faiths, not just Christianity

Hannah Furness
The King talked with Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis as he met with faith leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace - Aaron Chown/AFP
The King has pledged to protect the multiple faiths of a diverse Britain “no less diligently” than Christianity in his new role as head of the Church of England.

The King, addressing religious leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace, promised to “protect the space for faith itself”, promising to uphold the numerous “religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals”.

He is now Supreme Governor of the Church of England, just like his mother before him.

Buckingham Palace has today confirmed that he will not change the wording of his Coronation Oath, in which he will pledge to be “Defender of the Faith”.

It has previously been reported that he was considering altering the wording to make himself “Defender of Faith” or “Defender of the Faiths”, in recognition of his long-standing work to promote “interfaith dialogue”.

Instead, the King has chosen to make public his intentions a week into his reign, spelling out his personal commitment to Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Sikhism and other religions during a reception for more than 30 faith leaders.

“I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities’,” he told them.

“That has led me to understand that the Sovereign has an additional duty – less formally recognized but to be no less diligently discharged.

“It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for Faith itself and its practice through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals.”

Faith leaders at a reception attended by King Charles III in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace - Reuters
The reception for faith leaders was held in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace.

On Tuesday, the late Queen’s coffin rested in the Bow Room for a private gathering of her family, staying there overnight for her closest former staff to pay their respects before being moved to a public lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The King told assembled leaders: "I also wanted, before all of you today, to confirm my determination to carry out my responsibilities as Sovereign of all communities around this country and the Commonwealth and in a way which reflects the world in which we now live.

"I am a committed Anglican Christian, and at my Coronation I will take an oath relating to the settlement of the Church of England.

"At my Accession, I have already solemnly given – as has every Sovereign over the last 300 years – an Oath which pledges to maintain and preserve the Protestant faith in Scotland."

His own Christian beliefs, he said, had "love at their very heart", adding: "This diversity is not just enshrined in the laws of our country, it is enjoined by my own faith.

"By my most profound convictions, therefore – as well as by my position as Sovereign – I hold myself bound to respect those who follow other spiritual paths, as well as those who seek to live their lives in accordance with secular ideals.

"The beliefs that flourish in, and contribute to, our richly diverse society differ.

"They, and our society, can only thrive through a clear collective commitment to those vital principles of freedom of conscience, generosity of spirit and care for others which are, to me, the essence of our nationhood.

The King spoke to more than 30 faith leaders at a reception in Buckingham Palace - Aaron Chown/AFP
"I am determined, as King, to preserve and promote those principles across all communities, and for all beliefs, with all my heart.”

He promised: “This conviction was the foundation of everything my beloved mother did for our country, over her years as our Queen.

“It has been the foundation of my own work as Prince of Wales. It will continue to be the foundation of all my work as King.”

The King hosted the event shortly before travelling to Westminster to stand vigil for his mother.

He and his three siblings the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex stood in uniform to pay their silent respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

On Saturday, her eight grandchildren will perform the same ritual; the first time the grandchildren of a monarch have done so en masse for a lying in state.

Earlier today, the King and Queen Consort made their first visit to Wales in their new roles, attending a service of prayer and reflection for the late Queen at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

King Charles III met the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford at Cardiff Castle - Ben Birchall/PA
It marked the final stop in their tour of the four home nations, following visits to Scotland, Northern Ireland and in England earlier this week.

The Queen Consort paid subtle tribute to both Wales and her late mother-in-law, wearing a leek brooch given to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III expressed his “immense gratitude” for his time serving as Prince of Wales, as he told the Welsh parliament his eldest son - who has now taken on the title - also held a deep love for the country.

In a speech to the Senedd in Cardiff, delivered partly in Welsh, the King said that Wales “could not have been closer” to the heart of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch was responding to a motion of condolence offered by Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, who had said the late Queen’s reign was “unrivalled in its length and its reach”.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort leave the Senedd in Cardiff - Andrew Matthews/PA
The occasion was not entirely free of acrimony, however, as a group of Welsh nationalists booed the new monarch as he left the Senedd, but their protests were soon drowned out by cheers.

The King told the Senedd: “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not have been closer to my mother’s heart.

“I know she took immense pride in your many great achievements – even as she also felt with you deeply in time of sorrow.

“It must surely be counted the greatest privilege to belong to a land that could inspire such devotion. I am resolved to honour that selfless example, in the spirit of the words by which I have always tried to live my own life: Ich Dien, I Serve.”

He continued: “I take up my new duties with immense gratitude for the privilege of having been able to serve as Prince of Wales.

“That ancient title, dating from the time of those great Welsh rulers, like Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, whose memory is still rightly honoured, I now pass to my son, William, whose love for this corner of the Earth is made all the greater by the years he himself has spent here.”

A crowd of several hundred, including schoolchildren, cheered as the King and Queen Consort arrived outside the Welsh Parliament building in a Rolls-Royce shortly before 1pm.

The King and Queen Consort were greeted by Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, Morfudd Meredith, the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan and the Llywydd, Elin Jones.

