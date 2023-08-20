King Charles and Prince William pay tribute to Lionesses after World Cup heartache

(REUTERS)

King Charles and Prince William both sent message to the Lionesses after their heart-breaking defeat in their first World Cup final.

Charles said the team's place is set in the history books and their achievements will “serve as an inspiration for generations to come”.

The message read: “This brings you, your manager and all your support team my heartfelt thoughts and commiserations on the result of the World Cup final.

England’s Lauren James appears dejected at the end of the Fifa Women’s World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition.

“More than that, though, it will serve as an inspiration for generations to come - and, for that, your place in the history books is assured.

“With great admiration, congratulations to the Spanish team and with particular gratitude to the people of Australia and New Zealand for hosting such a wonderful tournament.”

William, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the tense game together at their Anmer Hall country home in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The prince, who is president of the FA, faced a backlash after his decision not to attend the historic match in Sydney on Sunday.

After England lost 1-0 to Spain, the heir to the throne, in a personal message on his Kensington Royal social media account, thanked the squad for their “footballing memories” and said their “spirit and drive” had “paved the way for generations to come”.

William wrote: “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud.

“Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain.”