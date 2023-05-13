King Charles Poses For New Portrait With With Prince William And Grandson

King Charles III is celebrating his newly-crowned self — and his loyal family.

The British royal family published a new photo of the monarch Friday on Instagram, which was captured on coronation day and featured his son Prince William and grandson Prince George. In the image, Charles is draped in royal garments, seated — and crowned.

“The King with The Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on #Coronation Day,” the royal family tweeted Friday.

The commemorative image was captured by royal family photographer Hugo Burnand and saw Charles wearing The Robe of Estate and The Imperial State Crown, according to ET. The Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross were in his hands.

The British monarch was seated on a 1902 throne chair, which was crafted for King George V and Queen Mary for the coronation of King Edward VII in that year. William and George, meanwhile, are seen standing on either side of the king.

However, some weren’t enthused by the image, with countless Twitter users asking about Prince Harry’s absence. The younger sibling of Prince William famously exited the royal family after the allegedly racist treatment of his wife spurred them to leave.

William notably recited the Homage of Royal Blood at the coronation — and pledged his loyalty to the king as his “liege man of life and limb” — while 9-year-old George bagged a major role at the ceremony and served as one of the king’s pages.

“I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you,” said William at the coronation, “and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me, God.”

The royal family published another photo Friday that included all eight of the king’s “Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance,” which included Queen Camilla — who wore the Crown and Robe of Estate of Queen Mary.

“Princess Diana would be so proud to see her first grandson being surrounded by so much love,” tweeted one person in response to the image. “Prince William and Kate are such wonderful parents.”

According to Variety, the coronation drew more than 14 million people to watch it on the BBC and more than 8 million viewers to Sky News.

