King Charles to take over Duke of Sussex's cherished role as ceremonial head of Royal Marines

King Charles is to become Captain General Royal Marines - Chris Jackson

The King is to take over as ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, the cherished military role last held by the Duke of Sussex.

King Charles is to become Captain General Royal Marines, Buckingham Palace announced today.

Until he left the working royal family, the ceremonial position was held by the Duke of Sussex who unsuccessfully hoped to keep his honorary military titles despite moving to America.

Before that, it was held with distinction by Prince Philip for nearly 65 years. Historically, it has been a role taken by Kings, including Charles’ grandfather and great-grandfather.

The announcement that the King would serve as the new ceremonial head was made on the 358th anniversary of the founding of the Corps of Royal Marines.

It comes one day after confirmation of Prince Harry’s memoir, entitled Spare, will be released on January 10.

Duke of Sussex during a visit to 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh - PA

In a personal message to the Royal Marines, the King said: "It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General.

"I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.

"The Royal Marines have a distinguished and unparalleled history, both on land and at sea.

"I draw immense inspiration from your courage, determination, self-discipline and a remarkable capacity to endure in the most extreme environments.

"I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future.

"In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday.

"Per Mare, Per Terram."

As Prince of Wales, Charles served in the Royal Navy, undergoing training at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines (CTCRM) in Lympstone, Devon, in order to qualify as a helicopter pilot.

He later served alongside Royal Marines on board HMS Hermes, as part of 845 Naval Air Squadron, completing military exercises in the Western Atlantic and the West Indies.

He has now followed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to become commander in chief of the British Armed Forces.

It has previously been reported that Princess Anne was being considered for the ceremonial role.