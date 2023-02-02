King Charles will not replace Queen on Australian bank notes

Australian $5 note - Mark Baker/AP

King Charles III will not feature on Australia’s new $5 banknote, which will instead have an Indigenous design, the country’s central bank said on Thursday

The mauve-coloured $5 note was Australia's only remaining bank note to still feature an image of the monarch.

Australia's Reserve Bank said the move would honor "the culture and history of the First Australians".

The bank said the decision followed consultation with the center-left Labor Party government, which supported the change. Opponents say the move is politically motivated.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton later hit out at the government, calling the change “another attack on our systems, on our society and our institutions”.

He likened the move to the debate over changing the date of Australia’s national day, which some have criticised for celebrating the country’s colonial past.

"I know the silent majority don't agree with a lot of the woke nonsense that goes on but we've got to hear more from those people online," he told 2GB Radio.

Mr Dutton said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was central to the decision for the king not to appear on the note, urging him to "own up to it."

After taking office last year, Mr Albanese began laying the groundwork for an Australian republic by creating a new position of assistant minister for the republic, but holding a referendum to sever constitutional ties with Britain has not been a first-order priority for his government.

The king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Australia has a tradition of including indigenous artworks on its currency. The $1 banknote, issued in 1966, included imagery of Aboriginal rock paintings and the first polymer banknote, a $10 bill in 1988, included Aboriginal art. The modern $50 bill features celebrated author, activist, and musician David Uniapo and the $5 already showcases a dot-style painting by Michael Nelson Jagamara.

The Queen was first featured on the $5 bill in 1995 when the currency was updated in a tribute to her 40th year on the throne.