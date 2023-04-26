What is King Charles’ niece, Zara Tindall, doing in Kentucky, a week before his coronation?

A week before the coronation of King Charles in London, what is his niece doing in Kentucky?

Riding a horse, of course.

Zara Tindall (nee Phillips), a member of the British royal family as the oldest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, also is one of the top eventing riders in the world.

With the May 6 coronation of her uncle at Westminster Abbey also falling on the same weekend as the annual Badminton Horse Trials, Tindall decided to bring her horse, Class Affair, to the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. She’s also drawing eyes to the Bluegrass: “People” and “Town & Country” magazines are covering her participation.

She is scheduled to present Class Affair for inspection on Wednesday and is going to ride her dressage test Thursday afternoon.

Tindall previously competed in Kentucky in 2017 and finished third.

The popular annual three-day event has drawn a field of 46 in the top-level 5-star event, including reigning world champion Yasmin Ingham of Great Britain, who finished second at Kentucky last year. Another 54 horse and rider combinations are scheduled to for the 4-star competition.

Dressage takes place on Thursday and Friday, with the fan-favorite cross-country competition on Saturday and the stadium jumping final on Sunday.

For more information or watch the event live online, go to kentuckythreedayevent.com.