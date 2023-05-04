King Charles ‘must apologise for British genocide and colonisation’

Lidia Thorpe, an Australian senator of Aboriginal heritage - LUKAS COCH/AAP

Indigenous leaders from 12 Commonwealth countries have demanded that King Charles apologise for what they describe as centuries of “genocide and colonisation”.

They have sent a statement to the King, calling for Britain to begin the process of reparations and to return stolen artefacts and human remains kept in museums and archives.

The appeal from former British colonies around the world comes as the King and Queen Consort prepare for their Coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The statement has been signed by indigenous representatives and republican groups from Antigua and Barbuda, New Zealand, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We, the undersigned, call on the British Monarch, King Charles III, on the date of his Coronation being May 6, 2023, to acknowledge the horrific impacts on and legacy of genocide and colonisation of the indigenous and enslaved peoples,” the statement reads.

The Prince and Princess of Wales on their Jamaica visit in 2022 - Rudolph Brown/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The signatories said indigenous people were trying to recover from “centuries of racism, oppression, colonialism and slavery, now rightly recognised by the United Nations as ‘Crimes Against Humanity’.”

The signatories want Britain to “immediately start the conversation about slavery’s enduring impact”, start “discussions about reparations” and repatriate “all remains of our collective peoples”.

Lidia Thorpe, an Australian senator of Aboriginal heritage, said: “The British monarchy oversaw the oppression of First Nations peoples in British colonies all over the world.

“The horrific impacts of British colonisation, including the genocide of our people, theft of our land and denigration of our culture, are still felt today.”

Lidia Thorpe says the 'horrible impacts' of British colonisation are 'still felt today' - Sam Mooy/Getty Images AsiaPac

She referred to the arrival of the First Fleet of British convicts, settlers and naval officers in Botany Bay in 1788 as a “genocidal project” which “still continues”.

Ms Thorpe said: “Neither the British Crown nor the Australian government have been held to account for the crimes they have committed.”

Story continues

In early April, the King expressed his support for the first time for research into the historical links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade.

Buckingham Palace said Charles takes the issues “profoundly seriously” and the royal household will help with the academic project by offering access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

The appeal for a British apology and reparations comes as Jamaica said it could hold a referendum next year to become a republic, following the path of another Caribbean nation, Barbados, which became a republic in November 2021.

Marlene Malahoo Forte, Jamaica’s minister for legal and constitutional affairs, told Sky News the Caribbean nation could soon “sever ties” with the monarchy, saying that the time had come for Jamaica to be “in Jamaican hands”.