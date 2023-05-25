King Charles meets leaders of all four main Christian faiths in Northern Ireland

King Charles - Brian Lawless/Reuters

King Charles's determination to recognise and protect all religious faiths was evident at the Coronation - which for the first time in history included the active participation of non-Christian leaders.

The King continued that message on Thursday during his visit to Northern Ireland, when he met representatives from all four of the region’s main denominations.

His Majesty began a busy day of engagements in Armagh, where at St Patrick’s Cathedral he met representatives from the Church of Ireland, the Roman Catholic Church, the Presbyterian Church and the Methodist Church, and also the Irish Council of Churches.

The visit is considered a sign of the King’s commitment to those “of every faith and conviction”, and as a reflection of unity.

King Charles - Brian Lawless/PA

It comes after the King personally requested that representatives from all faiths were present at a service of reflection for his late mother, Elizabeth II, at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast last September.

Such moments are considered particularly significant in Northern Ireland, which remains deeply divided.

Meanwhile, the Queen continued her own work to foster a love of reading with a visit to the Armagh Robinson Library, home to a number of local archaeological items, historical archives and fine art, as well as books.

The Queen was shown Jonathan Swift’s own annotated copy of his book Gulliver’s Travels, and met volunteers and members of the community. The couple were later expected to join forces to meet community groups in the Market Square, in the city centre.

Queen Camilla - Michael Cooper/PA

On Wednesday, the couple attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, where the Queen spent several minutes chatting to DCI John Caldwell, who was shot multiple times by dissident republicans in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

The detective is understood to have had a private audience with the King earlier.

Meanwhile, the King met the father of six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann, whose five-year wait for a heart transplant came to represent Northern Ireland’s political deadlock as Stormont failed to pass a new transplant law.

Schoolchildren - Peter Morrison/AP

Earlier, they appeared delighted by an unconventional Coronation garden in Newtownabbey, near Belfast, which featured dancing topiary and spinning conical trees.

The King could not resist a little jig as Bring Me Sunshine by Morecambe and Wise blasted out across the flowers.