Stars join King Charles at Versailles banquet during French state visit

King Charles was welcomed at a lavish state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday night, at the start of a state visit to reinforce the renewed London-Paris relationship after the near total collapse in trust during the Boris Johnson years after Brexit.

In Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors, the famed 17th century gallery built by the “Sun King” Louis XIV to project the power and majesty of the French monarchy, King Charles and Emmanuel Macron were to make toasts celebrating French-British relations after a pre-dinner music recital.

More than 150 guests, including the Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger and the actor Hugh Grant, were seated along one vast, 60metre long table in order for everyone to be present “at the king’s table”. They were to dine on a lobster and crab dish inspired by the tastes of Louis XIV, followed by French poultry marinaded in champagne and a gratin of French Cèpe mushrooms.

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein arrive for the banquet. Photograph: Benoît Tessier/Reuters

A selection of French and English cheeses included stichelton, a British blue cheese similar to stilton that uses unpasteurised milk. Along with a long list of vintage wines and vintage champagne, the dessert was a French macaron with with lychee and rose sorbet and raspberry compôte.

There was no foie gras on the menu – the controversial pâté obtained by force-feeding ducks or geese – as the King had banned it from his household.

From early evening at the gilded entrance to the Palace of Versailles – both the seat of the French monarchy and a symbol of the French Revolution of 1789 – a procession of figures from sport, politics and culture, walked the red carpet laid over cobble-stones.

Mick Jagger and his partner US choreographer Melanie Hamrick arrive at the banquet Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

They included the British-French actor and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg , the British-French actor Emma Mackey and the French actor Carole Bouquet.

Also present were the chief executive of the French luxury goods empire LVMH, Bernard Arnault, who is the world’s richest person, as well as the businessman and French Iliad telecoms group founder, Xavier Niel.

Several guests from the world of sport included the former French football coach Arsène Wenger, the French football star Didier Drogba, the footballer Patrick Vieira, and Tony Estanguet, the three-times Olympic canoeing champion who is head of the 2024 Paris Olympics organising committee, as well as the tennis player and former Wimbledon winner Amélie Mauresmo.

Stéphane Bern, the French broadcaster and royal commentator, who was a guest at the dinner, said: “Versailles is a showcase for France. This is about Franco-British friendship. It is about the excellence of the French art of fine-dining, and it’s about showing the best of France to the British. The main element of an evening like this is always the toasts. You can only speak to your neighbour on your left or right as the table is too wide to speak over. The key topic of conversation at an event like this is the French art of eating and entertaining.”

All day, a team in Versailles had worked on the table presentation, using tape-measures to finalise the place settings to the millimetre.

A worker unveiling the red carpet at the Palace of Versailles before the state banquet. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

The King’s toast referenced his mother, the late queen Elizabeth II, who had lunch in the same room at Versailles during her first state visit to France in 1957. Macron had gifted the king a book specially made to commemorate the late queen’s official visits to France.

The king’s trip is seen as the “soft power” follow-up to Rishi Sunak’s drive to repair the badly damaged Paris-London relationship at a Franco-British summit earlier this year, which addressed issues such as the crisis of people risking their lives to cross the Channel in small boats.

Earlier in the day, King Charles lit the flame at the tomb of the unknown soldier at Paris’s Arc de Triomphe before travelling down the Champs-Elysées with Macron to hold one-to-one talks on issues including war in Ukraine and recent coups in Africa’s Sahel region.

At the Arc de Triomphe, the 74-year-old king and 45-year-old president commemorated Britain and France’s common sacrifices and ongoing military cooperation ahead of next year’s 80th anniversary of the D-day landings.

Macron presented the king with a gift of the first edition of the novel Les Racines du Ciel by Romain Gary, chosen for its references to the protection of animals and biodiversity, as well as a medal for his work on the environment.

King Charles, who is on his 35th visit to France, and Queen Camilla landed at Orly airport on a British Airways flight and were met on a red carpet by the prime minister, Élisabeth Borne. Their mode of transport was in contrast to Elizabeth II, who had travelled to Paris by Eurostar train in 2004 and 2014.

The king and queen were driven from their airport in their own Bentley, which was transported from the UK. But the king accompanied Macron down the Champs-Elysées in the presidential Citroën DS7 convertible accompanied by 136 horses of the republican guard.