King Charles leads Royal family on to balcony for first time with Queen by his side

The King and Queen look out over the crowd from Buckingham Palace's balcony - Getty Images Europe

If they needed any reassurance that the country is right behind them, the King and Queen received it in spectacular style as they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time since the Accession.

Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers in The Mall, unperturbed by the dismal weather, roared their appreciation for the couple as they emerged wearing their crowns and Coronation robes.

The King has been making appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony since he was two years old, but still seemed taken aback by the reception he received, telling the Queen: “Oh my goodness, it’s wonderful this is”.

Crowds chanting “God Save the King” were even treated to an encore as the royal couple re-emerged onto the balcony for a second appearance, to the delight of those who had patiently waited - for days in some cases - to be part of the event.

Not even the King’s 1981 balcony moment after his wedding to Diana, Princess of Wales held such significance for him as this one, and few in recent memory have been as significant for the monarchy.

The roll call of who was present and who was absent told the story of the recent travails of the House of Windsor, and made a blunt statement of who is in and who is out.

The Duke of Sussex, who had made such a hasty departure for Heathrow Airport that he was not even included in the Coronation family portrait, was the most predictable absentee, having turned his back on royal duties to relocate to California.

His decision to fly home to catch the end of his son Archie’s fourth birthday celebrations at least spared the King the awkwardness of having to ban him from the balcony or trying to make his two sons call a truce for the photographs.

More surprising, perhaps, was the omission of the Duke of York, who had been allowed to appear at the Coronation in full Garter robes, rather than being relegated to a morning suit.

Any rapprochement between him and his older brother did not extend to representing the Royal family on the balcony - a clear signal that any lingering hopes he might have held of an eventual return to royal duties following his disgrace over the Jeffrey Epstein affair have now been extinguished.

Story continues

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have been given the privilege of representing the King at a Big Lunch event this weekend, are still deemed unsuitable for the balcony.

Instead the exiles could only look on as others shared the stage.

They included the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children; the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their two children, and the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

All will play prominent roles in supporting the King throughout his reign.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, pictured at Buckingham Palace, smile after their Coronation - Getty Images Europe

'I mustn't get too close to the edge'

This is, though, a blended family, as both the King and Queen have been married before, and five members of the Queen’s family joined the monarch on the balcony for the first time.

They were the Queen’s four pages of honour - her grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, Louis Lopes and Gus Lopes, and her great-nephew Arthur Elliot - and her younger sister Annabel Elliot, one of the Queen’s official companions who accompanied her in the Westminster Abbey procession.

The Marchioness of Lansdowne, the other companion who took part in the procession, was also invited onto the balcony as a thank you.

Completing the lineup were the King’s pages of honour: Prince George, Nicholas Barclay, Ralph Tollemache and Lord Oliver Cholmondley.

The royal party stepped out onto the balcony at 2.25pm, ahead of a military flypast, and the Queen put out her hand to check how hard it was raining.

The King told his wife: “I mustn’t get too close to the edge or I might give myself a fright…be careful.”

Five-year-old Prince Louis predictably stole the show, waving enthusiastically to the crowd below.

Michelle Roycroft, from London, was one of the first people to make it to the Palace after police lifted the cordons either side of The Mall.

“I'm absolutely blown away. So excited,” she said as she reached the railings.

Ms Roycroft had been waiting since 7am, but was not bothered by the rain.

“It didn't matter at all,” she said.

Speaking about her experience of watching the balcony appearance and the flypast, she said afterwards: “Absolutely made my day. The most memorable, magical day.”

The Royal family were cheered on by the crowd below - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

Members of the public lustily sang God Save the King as it was played by a military band, and gave His Majesty three cheers at the end of the rendition.

The flypast, which had been scheduled to take six minutes, was over in less than three because the bad weather meant some aircraft had to return to base.

The Lancaster, Spitfires and Hurricanes of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight were unable to fly over the capital because of a low cloud base and risk of fog, and nor were the larger aircraft that had been scheduled to take part, including the Voyager, a converted refuelling aircraft that is used to transport the King on foreign visits, and two C130 Hercules transporters.

Prince George had clearly enjoyed himself, looking up at the aircraft, pointing and laughing as he chatted to his fellow pages of honour.

Seventy years ago, a four-year-old Prince Charles had done exactly the same thing after the Coronation of his mother.

The King and Queen returned to the balcony alone a minute or so after the royal party had gone inside.

As they went back in for the final time, the King waved to the crowd and said: “Thank you everyone. Thank you for coming.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.