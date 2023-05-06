King Charles III's coronation live updates: Follow along as UK's monarch and Camilla are crowned

Coronation day has finally arrived. While King Charles III has already been monarch from the moment his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8, 2022, the ceremony Saturday marks a more formal confirmation of his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England.

Saturday's event is also momentous because it's been 70 years since Britain has crowned a new monarch. The last coronation took place for the late queen on June 2, 1953.

Charles sat next in the British line of succession since he was 3 years old, making him the longest-serving and the most-prepared heir to the throne in British history. His wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will also be coronated during Saturday's events, which includes a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and an official service.

Follow along here for updates from King Charles and Camilla's coronation.

Crowds line procession route with supporters and protestors

Thousands of people from across the U.K. and around the world camped overnight along the 1.3-mile route to catch a glimpse of the monarch. The crowd includes both supporters and protestors.

The anti-monarchy group Republic told the Associated Press several of its members have been arrested as they prepared to protest the coronation and hold "Not my king" signs. But on Saturday morning, several of the group’s members were stopped near Trafalgar Square and led to police vans.

Others managed to protest along the route, waving signs that read "king parasite" and "abolish the monarchy." Police have said they will have have a "low tolerance" for people seeking to disrupt the day, sparking criticism that they are clamping down on free speech.

– Amy Haneline and The Associated Press

Video of previous protests: Police arrest man for throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla

When is the coronation concert and who’s performing?

Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.

After the coronation is the coronation concert. On Sunday, the day after the ceremony, the newly-minted king of England will celebrate with a star-studded concert to be broadcast across BBC's channels.

Story continues

Performers include "American Idol" judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. British pop group Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench will also take the stage.

The artists will perform at Windsor Castle.

Perry and Richie were some of the early arrivals Saturday morning for the coronation ceremony. Perry donned a lilac dress and short-sleeved peplum jacket with matching opera gloves and fascinator.

– Naledi Ushe and Anika Reed

Coronation concert details: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, more to perform

What time does the coronation start?

If you want to watch the ceremony live, you'll need to be up early. The official service will begin at Westminster Abbey at 6 a.m. EST (11 a.m. British Standard Time). The service is expected to last around two hours.

– Naledi Ushe

King Charles’ coronation: Everything you need to know

King Charles III greets members of the public along the Mall as preparations continue ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 05, 2023 in London, England.

How and where can you watch the coronation?

Tune into USA TODAY's livestream and follow along with us here during the ceremony. But of course, there are many ways to watch the monumental occasion across the globe.

Audiences in London can queue along designated viewing areas between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey to watch the coronation live. For everyone else, major cable networks, including CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox News, CNN and more will be covering the coronation, with most broadcasts beginning at 5 a.m. EST.

See the full viewing guide, including livestreams here.

– Naledi Ushe

More on King Charles III’s coronation

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: King Charles crowned: Follow the coronation service live