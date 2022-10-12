The date of King Charles III's coronation has been revealed

Photo credit: NEIL HANNA - Getty Images

Last month, Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 after 70 years on the British throne. Her passing sent shockwaves across the world, with celebrities taking to social media to share their condolences and royal fans looking back in celebration of her remarkable life.

As well as looking back, many looked forward – particularly to the new era we find ourselves in as King Charles III takes over as monarch. With that in mind, plenty have headed to Google to ask questions like, When will all our money change over? and Will there be a bank holiday for King Charles' coronation?

But, before any of us run down to the bank to change over the fivers languishing in our wallets, King Charles III will be crowned first – marking the beginning of his sovereignty.

When will King Charles III's coronation take place?

Not long after news of Her Majesty’s passing hit headlines, it was revealed that her son, Charles, had chosen the title King Charles III upon his ascension the throne. Now, it's been announced by the Palace that his official 'scaled back' coronation will take place on 6 May 2023 , which is a Saturday.



King Charles III's coronation date, time, place...

Despite automatically becoming sovereign upon Queen Elizabeth's death, King Charles III won't be crowned until next spring – in a move similar to the way his mother waited over a year for her coronation. In a new statement from Buckingham Palace, it's been revealed that "the coronation ceremony [on 6 May 2023] will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury".

To recap, after Queen Elizabeth II's accession on February 6 1952, her coronation didn’t take place for another year, on June 2 1953.

Photo credit: Hulton Archive - Getty Images

"The coronation of the new sovereign follows some months after his or her accession, following a period of mourning and as a result of the enormous amount of preparation required to organise the ceremony," the Royal Family's official website explains.

Story continues

Will there be a bank holiday for the coronation?

In light of keeping things a bit more streamlined, and because the coronation is taking place over a weekend, it doesn't sound overly as though there will be a bank holiday on this occasion – a report from The Telegraph suggests it could cause "issues" with government planning, especially during such a fraught economical time for us all. It's thought that an extra bank holiday could cost the UK between £831 million and £1.36 billion. One alternative option, however, might be that a pre-existing day off in May will be moved to mark the occasion.

That said, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has made his support for the event known, so let's not totally discount it just yet. "The coronation is an important symbolic act with constitutional resonance about the stability of our system," he said. "To have a day off for that is perfectly reasonable, and the effect on growth will not be enormous."

What will happen at King Charles III's coronation?

The Palace's statement explains that while the ceremony will be a smaller version than those conducted for previous monarchs, there will still be pomp and ceremony abound: "The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort. The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

The Royal Family's website adds, "The coronation ceremony [is] an occasion for pageantry and celebration [as well as] a solemn religious ceremony [and] has remained essentially the same over a thousand years."

As for what we can expect, the ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, as it has done for the last 900 years – the same place where Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was held. "The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task this has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066," the website notes. "During the ceremony, the sovereign takes the coronation oath. The sovereign is then 'anointed, blessed and consecrated' by the Archbishop, whilst the Sovereign is seated in King Edward's chair (made in 1300, and used by every Sovereign since 1626)."

After receiving the orb and sceptres, the Archbishop will place St Edward's Crown on the King Charles III's head and Holy Communion is celebrated.

Will King Charles III coronation cost a lot of money?

King Charles III is reportedly planning a "less expensive" coronation ceremony than his mother's as acknowledgement of Britain's cost-of-living crisis.

"The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons," a royal insider told The Mirror. "So [we] will see his wishes carried through that, although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world."

"The King has stripped back a lot of the coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years," another royal source told the Daily Mail, noting that the service is expected to last just over an hour instead of the originally planned three-hour spectacular. Similarly, the number of guests has been reduced from 8,000 to 2,000, and there is talk of relaxing the event's dress code.

The suggestion of a cheaper coronation comes just weeks after some members of the public questioned whether the price of the Queen's state funeral could be justified during the cost-of-living crisis.

Who will be at King Charles III's coronation?

It may come as a surprise to some, but this will not be King Charles III's first coronation. In fact, back in 1953 he witnessed his own mother's coronation when he was just four years old. Watching on from the royal box at Westminster Abbey, he sat alongside the Queen mother and his aunt, Princess Margaret.

Similarly, we can predict that the King's children, Prince William and Prince Harry, will attend the coronation – although there has been no confirmation yet as to whether their respective partners, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as well as their children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Archie and Lili) will be present.

Photo credit: Hulton Deutsch - Getty Images

Members of the Houses of Parliament, the Church of England, as well as world leaders and members of the Commonwealth will also attend King Charles III's coronation.

Will Camilla Parker-Bowles be coronated?

Following the 1997 death of his first wife, Princess Diana, and subsequent marriage to Camilla in 2005, there has been much speculation over the last few decades as to whether she would become Queen Consort when he ascended to the throne.

But earlier this year, said speculation was laid to rest when Queen Elizabeth II announced that she hoped for the public to accept Camilla as Queen Consort. "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," Her Majesty wrote in a statement that was shared on the official Royal website. "And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

As confirmed by the Palace, and on the Royal Family's website, Camilla will be crowned Queen Consort alongside King Charles III, albeit in a "similar but simpler ceremony."

You Might Also Like