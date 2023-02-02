Australia is removing British monarchy from its bank notes

·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes.

The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins.

The $5 bill was Australia’s only remaining bank note to still feature an image of the monarch.

The bank said the decision followed consultation with the government, which supported the change. Opponents say the move is politically motivated.

The British monarch remains Australia's head of state, although these days that role is largely symbolic. Like many former British colonies, Australia is debating to what extent it should retain its constitutional ties to Britain.

Australia's Reserve Bank said the new $5 bill would feature a design to replace a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year. The bank said the move would honor “the culture and history of the First Australians.”

“The other side of the $5 banknote will continue to feature the Australian parliament," the bank said in a statement.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the change was an opportunity to strike a good balance.

“The monarch will still be on the coins, but the $5 note will say more about our history and our heritage and our country, and I see that as a good thing,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton likened the move to changing the date of the national day, Australia Day.

“I know the silent majority don’t agree with a lot of the woke nonsense that goes on but we’ve got to hear more from those people online,” he told 2GB Radio.

Dutton said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was central to the decision for the king not to appear on the note, urging him to “own up to it."

The bank plans to consult with Indigenous groups in designing the $5 note, a process it expects will take several years before the new note goes public.

The current $5 will continue to be issued until the new design is introduced and will remain legal tender even after the new bill goes into circulation.

The face of King Charles III is expected to be seen on Australian coins later this year.

One Australian dollar is worth about 71 cents in U.S. currency.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg is finally embracing his new role as Meta's Chopper-in-Chief. Here are the plans he just laid out to further cut costs in 2023.

    Investors have been calling for months for the social media giant to pull back on spending. The founder and CEO just got on board with the plan.

  • Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM

    Japan's Honda Motor Co said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business. Honda will target annual sales of around 2,000 units of the new system in the middle of this decade, the company said on Thursday, aiming to boost that to 60,000 units per year in 2030. The Japanese carmaker is seeking to expand the use of its new system not only for its own fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), but also commercial vehicles such as heavy trucks, as stationary power stations and in construction machinery.

  • Trump probably won't win his $50 million lawsuit against Bob Woodward with experts saying the suit 'turns the First Amendment on its head'

    The former president says he owns the rights to interviews conducted while he was still in office. One lawyer told Insider that's "a huge reach."

  • Fed delivers small rate increase; Powell suggests 'couple' more hikes coming

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it had turned a key corner in the fight against high inflation, but that "victory" would still require its benchmark overnight interest rate to be increased further and remain elevated at least through 2023. Yet policymakers also projected "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs would be needed, a still open-ended commitment that did not yet pinpoint when the rate hikes might stop, and pushed back against an expectation in financial markets that the Fed would pause soon and, indeed, cut rates later this year. Investors nevertheless took a dovish cue from remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who referred repeatedly during a news conference to the "disinflationary" process that now appeared to be underway.

  • Fed lifts rate by quarter-point but says inflation is easing

    The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March. At the same time, Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the Fed recognizes that the pace of inflation has cooled — a signal that it could be nearing the end of its rate increases. The stock and bond markets rallied during his news conference, suggesting that they anticipate a forthcoming pause in the Fed's credit tightening.

  • WoodMac: 2022 Saw Bigger Better And More Strategic Oil Discoveries

    After a multi-year lull in exploration, oil firms have found good volumes of oil and gas in 2022 and the highest value finds came from deepwater discoveries

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Payments firm PayPal to lay off 7% of its workforce to cut costs

    PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is planning to cut 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest in a list of fintech firms to be hit by the economic slowdown. The payments firm also joins Big Tech firms and Wall Street titans, which are executing layoffs across corporate America as companies look to rein in costs to ride out the downturn. PayPal's move to keep a tight lid on costs comes against the backdrop of decades-high inflation hitting the purchasing power of consumers who also have to contend with the threat of a looming recession.

  • 'Adani, Adani' Heckles in Parliament Interrupt India Budget Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Read our India budget live blog for updates and analysis.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on Amazon8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesIndia Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech was briefly interrupted by chants of “Adan

  • Tyre Nichols Is Remembered at Memphis Funeral Attended by Harris

    Vice President Kamala Harris joined hundreds gathered in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday for the funeral of Tyre Nichols, weeks after an encounter with police led to his death and sparked an outcry across the country. Photo: Andrew Nelles/Press Pool

  • Bipartisan family health bill introduced in Iowa Senate

    Bipartisan family health bill introduced in Iowa Senate

  • Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

    U.S. stocks were higher on Wednesday with a tech sector rally punctuating the action following the latest interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

  • North Korea Shuts Door on US Talks, Raising Risk of Provocations

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the door remains shut for talks with the US on winding down its atomic arsenal, setting the stage for renewed provocations by pledging to respond to what it saw as threats from Washington.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still

  • Curling Canada under fire for limiting eligibility for pregnancy exemptions

    Residency rules. Pregnancy exemptions. Confusion, questions and ire. A Curling Canada news release intended to confirm the draw for the national women's championship instead sparked a debate about inclusivity, equality and options for teams with players who are pregnant. Prominent curlers from across the country took the national sports organization to task this week for the wording and creation of an exemption that only allowed teams ranked in the top five to apply. When a fourth-ranked team wa

  • Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story

    Daniels mocks one-time president for using wrong grammar in Truth Social post

  • Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com

  • Boris Johnson Reveals What ‘Horrified’ Him After Meeting Republicans In DC

    The former British prime minister said it seems like Republicans are "frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson."

  • Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event

    "The Daily Show" correspondent found some truly wild beliefs among the ex-president's supporters.

  • Nato ready for 'direct confrontation’ with Putin's Russia, top admiral warns

    Rob Bauer replied 'we are ready' when asked if the US-led organisation was prepared for a confrontation with Russia.

  • Alina Habba is withdrawing as Trump's lead attorney for E. Jean Carroll's rape claim. Last month, a federal judge sanctioned her $1 million for bad lawyering.

    Donald Trump's new lawyer in the case, Joe Tacopina, has experience representing the Washington Commanders as well as rappers like Meek Mill.