How to watch the Coronation Concert and TV schedule

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been crowned in a ceremony steeped in tradition and symbolism inside Westminster Abbey.

You will be able to catch up on the Coronation Ceremony on BBC iPlayer, but the BBC's coverage will continue throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Here's a guide to following the events.

Sunday 7 May

A live stream and live page with coverage and analysis of The Coronation Big Lunch will continue on Sunday morning on bbc.co.uk/news.

Live TV coverage will start at 12.30 with Coronation: The UK celebrates, a 90-minute special on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC News reflecting gatherings and parties all around the country.

At 20:00, the Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. It will be hosted by Hugh Bonneville and feature performances from British pop group Take That, international superstar Lionel Richie, pop icon Katy Perry and opera star Andrea Bocelli.

Kirsty Young will anchor the live coverage for BBC TV and BBC iPlayer and Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be backstage with the artists.

The concert will see a world-class orchestra play a host of musical favourites and will also feature, for the first time ever, a joint performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.

Regional and local coverage

Local radio in England will join teams from around the country to hear how they are marking the historic weekend.

In Scotland, BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal will be covering the events in Gaelic.

BBC Radio Wales will broadcast King and Country: How Wales made a monarch, on how being Prince of Wales meant more than a title to Charles, and the work he did in business, culture and conservation.

BBC Radio Ulster/ Foyle have scheduled programmes in the lead-up to and on the Coronation weekend, reflecting local views on the occasion. These will include a special Gardeners' Corner programme.

