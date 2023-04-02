King Charles III thanks German parliament for 'tributes' after Queen Elizabeth II's death: See pics

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have touched down in Germany for a state visit.

On Thursday, Charles became the first monarch to address Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag. He delivered a speech interchanging English and German to celebrate the two country's relationship. The monarch also thanked parliament for their "tremendous support" as he grieved his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

"This friendship (between Germany and England) meant so much to my beloved Mother, The late Queen, who often spoke of the fifteen official visits she made to Germany, including her five state visits," Charles said. "My family and I were so deeply touched by the reaction in Germany to my Mother’s death. … On behalf of my entire family, I can only offer our heartfelt thanks for the extraordinary kindness that the people of Germany showed to us."

For his final day in Germany, the monarch vowed to "once again stand with the people of Germany in solemn remembrance. In Hamburg, I will pay my respects at the memorial to the Kindertransporte, which, 85 years ago, saved the lives of more than 10,000 Jewish children from Nazism, and gave them safe passage to new lives in Britain. I will also join you, Mr President, and First Mayor (Peter) Tschentscher, in remembering those who perished in the Allied bombing of Hamburg in 1943."

King Charles III gives a speech at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany on March 30, 2023.

King Charles III coronation: TV concert, block parties to mark historic royal event

Why are King Charles III and the queen consort in Germany?

Charles and Camilla's visit to Germany will go from Wednesday to Friday. The visit is meant to celebrate Britain's relationship and share history with France and Germany as well as discuss ways the countries can support each other to tackle climate change, conflict in Ukraine and more.

The couple will address the national parliament, attend a state banquet and meet with representatives from a German and U.K. joint military unit in Brandenburg. Charles is also scheduled to visit the St. Nikolai Memorial, learn about green tech used at port of Hamburg, and wrap up the visit with a reception in Hamburg to be attended by local British community members.

Story continues

King Charles III (C), Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey (4R) and Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (3L) visit the Ukraine Arrival Centre Tegel, for Ukrainian refugees in Berlin, on March 30, 2023.

See photos of King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla in Germany

Charles and Camilla were welcomed at the Berlin-Brandenburg Government airport on Wednesday with a 21-gun salute and two military jets carrying out a fly past.

The couple was received by British Ambassador to Germany Jill Gallard.

The British head of state wore arrived in a black double-breasted coat over a white button-down with a blue tie and Camilla complimented his look in a long blue coat with a matching hat, featuring feather details.

Camilla was given a bouquet upon arrival.

Queen Consort Camilla received a bouquet upon arrival.

Members of a German honor guard carried out a 21 gun salute for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The same day, Charles and Camilla were welcomed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. There, the British monarchs met with several well-wishers.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, welcome King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on March 29, 2023.

King Charles III greets the crowd during the Ceremonial welcome at Brandenburg Gate on March 29, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. 76

Queen Consort Camilla greets well-wishers during a welcome ceremony in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on March 29, 2023.

King Charles and Camilla moved on to the Schloss Bellevue presidential palace, where they both signed the official guest book to mark their visit.

King Charles III signs the official guest book at Schloss Bellevue presidential palace on the first day of the state visit to Germany on March 29, 2023.

Queen Consort Camilla signs the guest book at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin, on March 29, 2023.

The British head of state was able to honor his mother by planting a tree with Steinmeier in the garden of the presidential Bellevue Palace as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and King Charles III plant a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in memory of Queen Elizabeth II on March 29, 2023.

Why was Charles and Camilla's visit to France postponed?

Charles and Camilla were scheduled to go to France for a state visit from Monday to Wednesday, but it was postponed amid unrest in the country and widespread protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.

The original six-day visit to France and Germany, which hold the largest populations in the European Union, was designed to highlight efforts to rebuild relations between Britain and its neighbors after six years of squabbling over Brexit.

King Charles III will undertake engagements in the German capital and in Brandenburg before heading to Hamburg during the three-day tour.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: Will they attend King Charles III's coronation?

But anger over Macron’s resolve to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 is putting a damper on the new monarch’s debut on the international stage. French labor unions called for a day of nationwide protests and strikes on Tuesday, when the king had been set to travel to the western city of Bordeaux, which would have complicated his travel.

Contributing: Morgan Hines, Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Previous: King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla make first joint engagement since queen's death

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla Germany state visit: See pics