King Charles III just broke royal tradition over his coronation dress code

King Charles III's coronation is just around the corner and, quite frankly, it's all we can talk about. From the much-anticipated coronation concert (and how to score tickets) to that all important guest list, we simply can't get enough when it comes to the King's coronation.

It's no wonder then, that we were all ears (and eyes) when news broke that the dress code for the upcoming coronation is a major break from royal tradition.

Although the outfits of Queen Consort Camilla and other high-profile royals, like the Princess of Wales, will be kept secret until the big day, the other guests will be arriving in outfits that are far more relaxed than we first thought.

In fact, according to The Telegraph, certain guests (including members of parliament) have been told to 'dress down' for the historic occasion.

In a break from centuries-old tradition, members of the House of Lords have been asked not to wear their special coronation robes, which are made of scarlet velvet with a collar of white fur, complete with a coronet that determines their rank in the British peerage.

Instead, the members have been advised to wear their usual parliamentary ermine or standard business dress, in order to fit in with Charles' desire to avoid excess during the cost-of-living crisis.

But the move will have more than just an impact on the members' outfits for the day – it'll affect their bellies too. Previously speaking about her own coronation, Queen Elizabeth II revealed in 2018 that many attendees had hidden sandwiches in their coronets in preparation for the three-hour ceremony, begging the question: where will the members hide their sandwiches this time?

