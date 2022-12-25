King Charles III honors mother Queen Elizabeth II, grief in first Christmas speech: 'We feel their absence'

David Oliver, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Like mother like son.

King Charles III delivered his first Christmas speech following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a similar fashion to her: Invoking the spirit of service, but also recognizing the power of grief.

"I am standing here in this exquisite chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late queen, is laid to rest with my dear father," the king, 74, began in his speech Sunday in the church's quire, where his mother gave the same speech in 1999. "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."

He added: "Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition." The queen died in September at 96 after a more than 70-year-reign, the longest ever.

Britain's King Charles III delivers his message during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. King Charles III evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Britain's King Charles III delivers his message during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. King Charles III evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

Our obituary: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96; King Charles III takes the throne

The king also spoke of his mother's faith in God, but also in their shared faith in people. He honored "the selfless dedication of our Armed Forces and Emergency Services who work tirelessly to keep us all safe, and who performed so magnificently as we mourned the passing of our late Queen," as well as health care workers, teachers and those who work in public service.

He talked about religions beyond Christianity, too: "Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras, have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year. Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbor as ourself."

Last year's speech: Queen Elizabeth II gives tribute to Prince Philip in first Christmas speech without him

He referenced his son William and daughter-in-law Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and their visit to Wales, "shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit." He did not make any direction mention of his other son Prince Harry nor his wife Duchess Meghan; accompanying footage features the working royals, including the king's siblings Princess Royal Anne and Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

He closed his speech with another callback to service, beyond any faith. "While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief," he said. "So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future. Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always."

And of course: "With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light."

In case you missed: 'Harry & Meghan' bombshells: Prince Harry recalls seeing Prince William 'scream' over exit

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: King Charles III gives first Christmas speech after Queen Elizabeth II

Latest Stories

  • How King Charles Remembered Queen Elizabeth in His First Christmas Speech

    King Charles continued the tradition of the British monarch giving a holiday broadcast, just months after Queen Elizabeth died at age 96

  • King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech

    LONDON (AP) — King Charles III evoked memories Sunday of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay. Charles, 74, also empathized in the prerecorded message with people struggling to make ends meet “at a time of great anxiety and hardship.” Like some other parts of the world, the U.K. is wres

  • The Witcher: Blood Origin, review: cheap fantasy nonsense that embarrasses its stars

    It’s hard to say who’s had a worse year: Henry Cavill or fans of fantasy on the small screen. Cavill dramatically exited The Witcher franchise, having been led believe he would soar again in his old job as Superman. But those plans have crashed earthwards with the announcement that the DC cinematic universe will be taking to the sky with a Cavill-free Superman reboot.

  • Prince George shows off his artistic skills with impressive Christmas card reindeer painting

    Prince George has shown his artistic credentials with a Christmas card of a snowy reindeer.

  • Celine Dion, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Hilary Duff: How stars celebrated Christmas 2022

    From Celine Dion's sweet Instagram post to Lizzo's seasonally sexy photo shoot, here's how the stars are spending the holidays.

  • Check your Christmas tree — families are finding odd clusters hiding hundreds of bugs

    Here’s what to look for before you find hundreds of green guests in your branches.

  • Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Step Out for Some Holiday Shopping in Aspen

    Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and their children have been visiting Aspen, Colorado for nearly four decades

  • Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte Join the Royal Family in Christmas Walk to Church

    The royal kids look so grown up! Here, see the cutest photos of George and Charlotte on Christmas Day.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum'

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (