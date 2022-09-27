King Charles III’s new cypher revealed — but do you know what the "R" stands for?

Photo credit: CHRIS Jackson GETTY IMAGES - Getty Images

King Charles III's new cypher has been revealed, following the official royal mourning period coming to an end.

The cypher, which will gradually appear on government buildings, state documents and postboxes, features the King's initial "C" interviewed with the letter "R" for Rex — the latin word for King. It also features "III" in the middle and a crown placed above.

There is a separate version of the cypher for Scotland, which features the Scottish Crown.

Selected by the monarch from a series of designs prepared by the College of Arms, the symbol is King Charles' personal property and is just one of the changes coming into place now that the country has a new head of state.

According to the BBC, other changes will include:

A new banknote featuring a portrait of King Charles III will enter circulation by mid-2024. The image will be revealed later this year

New coins will also be produced, according to the Royal Mint, and will appear in line with demand from banks and post offices

The Royal Mails explains that new stamps featuring King Charles will "enter circulation once current stocks of stamps are exhausted"

Existing banknotes and coins will continue to be valid, with King Charles and Queen Elizabeth coins and notes being used alongside each other

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said of replacing the late Queen's cypher with the Charles' monogram: "Where changes can be made easily, such as digital branding, they can be made immediately.

"Physical items such as signage or stationery will be replaced gradually over time as the need arises."



