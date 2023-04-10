King Charles III coronation questions answered: When is it? Will Camilla be crowned?

The U.K. is just one month away from King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation.

The May 6 event will mark the first time in 70 years that Britain has crowned a new monarch. The last coronation took place for the late Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace announced the official plan for Charles' coronation service including his procession route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to the coronation procession after being crowned.

Keep reading for everything we know about Charles' big day.

When is King Charles' coronation?

Charles' coronation will take place on May 6. The official service will begin at Westminster Abbey at 6 a.m. EST (11 a.m. British Standard Time).

Prior to the coronation service, Charles and Camilla will be traveling from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee state coach.

What is the king's procession route?

Charles and Camilla will depart Buckingham Palace, proceed down The Mall, pass through the Admiralty Arch leading to Trafalgar Square, continue past Whitehall, and travel along Parliament Street to Broad Sanctuary before finally reaching the Sanctuary building of Westminster Abbey, where the coronation service will begin.

The couple will be traveling in the Diamond Jubilee state coach, which was created to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Elizabeth II's reign in 2012.

The coach's interior includes samples of wood, metals and other materials from Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle, St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, the historic Mary Rose ship and other notable landmarks in British history.

The British royal family is expected to watch King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey.

What happens at King Charles' coronation?

The coronation will be a solemn religious ceremony, known as Operation Golden Orb, presided over by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abbey.

Following tradition, Charles will be crowned with St. Edward's crown. The crown was made for King Charles II in 1661 as a replacement for a medieval crown that melted down in 1649.

St. Edward's Crown, used in coronations for English and later British monarchs, and one of the senior Crown Jewels of Britain, on June 4, 2013, during a service to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, wore the same crown at her 1953 coronation.

Camilla will be crowned with Queen Mary's crown, marking the first time an existing crown was used for the Queen Consort's coronation.

What will King Charles, Camilla do after the coronation?

After being crowned, Charles and Camilla will participate in the coronation procession, taking the same route from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace. The couple will travel in the Gold State coach, which has been used at every coronation since 1831.

The coach was last used for Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee pageant in June.

A hologram of Queen Elizabeth II was projected on the Gold State Coach during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 2022, in London.

Their Majesties procession to Buckingham Palace will be a bigger event including armed forces from across the British Commonwealth and overseas territories. Upon return, the couple will receive a Royal Salute and three cheers from the military service personnel.

Charles and Camilla will be joined by other members of the royal family and an appearance on the palace balcony once the procession concludes.

What is happening around the U.K. for the coronation?

The palace is asking neighborhoods around the nation to take part in the "Coronation Big Lunch'' on May 7 – the latest incarnation of the block parties that have become a staple of big royal celebrations.

That night there will be a special coronation concert at Windsor Castle open to a ticketed audience. The concert will be broadcast in the U.K. on BBC. Headliners have not yet been announced.

A choir drawn from amateur troupes across the U.K., including refugee choirs, National Health Service choirs, LGBTQ singing groups and deaf signing choirs are expected to perform. The "Coronation Choir'' will perform alongside another one made up of singers from across the Commonwealth who will appear virtually during the televised concert.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be coronated together on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

On May 8, the palace is inviting people around the country to take part in ''The Big Help Out,'' encouraging them to volunteer in their own communities.

"The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas,'' the palace said in a statement. "The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.''

A full list of local coronation activities is located here.

Contributing: Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is King Charles' coronation? Plus, more on the day's events