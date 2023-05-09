King Charles III Coronation fashion: best looks from the day

(ES)

Between the Royal Family, A-listers and the international elite, the Coronation of King Charles III was always going to be a fashion spectacle for the ages.

The pomp and pageantry of the ceremony lived up to expectation, and while spouts of protest accounted for moments of ruckus outside, guests making their way to the 2000-strong congregation did so in spectacular style.

The family

The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Getty Images)

Inevitably, it was The Firm’s chief-of-glamour, the Princess of Wales, who won hearts with the most fashionable look from the family - this time, with the added presence of her mini-me. Catherine enlisted the help of Alexander McQueen’s creative director Sarah Burton, her longtime trusted designer who was behind her 2011 lace wedding dress, to craft the ivory crepe gown, embroidered with roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks she wore under her blue state robe. Importantly, McQueen worked with London based milliner Jess Collett to make Greek-like, silver floral headbands in the place of a tiara squashing months of speculation over whether she would be borrowing from the Royal collection, and fears of a flower crown more suited to Glastonbury.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte (WireImage)

Making headlines, however, was her daughter Princess Charlotte, who at 8 years old won hearts in her matching McQueen white cape, sparkling headpiece, and white ballet pumps, alongside her brother Prince Louis who, though restless in ceremony, looked smart in navy.

Ranking high in grandeur was Princess Anne, who wore her her Blues and Royals uniform and the green velvet Thisle cloak complete with a red feathered, bicorne hat. Her daughter, Zara Phillips, was less stoic but still elegant in a baby blue dress coat, matching Strathberry bag and diamond brooch last worn by Princess Anne in 2017.

Prince Harry arrives with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Getty Images)

Sisters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice took opposing routes, the former in subdued navy Fendi and the later a hot pink Beluah dress, a label whose tagline is “fighting slavery through fashion”. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was respectful in her Suzannah London white gown which, designer Suzannah Crabb told The Standard, “features a beautiful hand embroidered train inspired by gowns and regalia from the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.”

The celebrities

Dame Emma Thompson in Emilia Wickstead (Getty Images)

While not heaving with Hollywood superstars like a Royal Wedding, a number of famous faces did pull focus. Dame Emma Thomspon was an early arriver, doing so in a flamboyant red and black rose woven opera coat by Emilia Wickstead. She was joined by Lionel Richie, who was dapper in a top hat and Garrad diamond brooch, Ant and Dec, in three-piece morning suits and Nick Cave who was ever the vamp in a black suit with dark hair slicked back. Also outside the Abbey was Dame Joanna Lumley , who is infamously fond of the royal family, and looked thrilled to be in attendance wearing her 60s style navy dress with a contrast white collar and white bowler hat.

Katy Perry in Vivienne Westwood (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Stealing focus, though, was a sugar-pink Katy Perry who wore a bespoke suit from Vivienne Westwood, UK fashion’s late Queen of Punk, as she arrived with British Vogue’s editor in chief Edward Enninful.

The politicians

Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council (Getty Images)

Left and right came together as streams of UK politicians made their way into the Abbey for the ceremony. It was Penny Mordaunt, the Tory MP who is the Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Privy Council, who stole the spotlight as she demonstrated impeccable upper body strength holding up the mighty 17th-century Sword of State for the duration of the service. Her outfit, a teal caped dress with golden fern embroidery from Hand and Lock, was more controversial, giving way to a string of less favourable memes.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty (Getty Images)

UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak arrived with wife Akshata Murty, who opted for a soft blue, jacquard dress by London based designer Claire Mischevani. “It was an absolute pleasure to dress Mrs Murty, for such a momentous, British occasion,” the designer told The Standard. “As an independent British brand, it means so much to see our pieces worn to such occasions.”

Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Hugh O’Leary, Philip May and Theresa May (Getty Images)

Former Prime Ministers included David Cameron and his wife Samantha, who wore a floral red frock with scarlet hat, Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, who opted for a blue dress and navy tweed jacket, as well as Liz Truss and Thersea May who both braved shots of orange in their looks.

And with no fear of controversy, it was Suella Braverman who won prize for most outlandish head piece as she demanded attention wearing an huge, cream organza fascinator and grey suit.

The international dignitaries

Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain (Getty Images)

The Coronation would not have been complete without a helping of international razz-matazz - and there was no shortage of that. Led by the woman dubbed Spain’s answer to Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia did not disappoint in a hot pink peplum skirt suit by Carolina Herrera, complemented by a wide brimmed hat as she made her way into the Abbey with husband, King Felipe. Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece was another adopter of the popular powder blue in her custom look by Mary Katrantzou, which she finished with an unconventional clutch - a model of Marcel Proust’s novel In Search of Lost Time. Rounding off the best dressed European royals was Princess Charlene of Monaco, who was ever-striking but understated in a pale beige, button-up skirt and blazer complete with sash-style drape.

Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco (Getty Images)

Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, opted for a periwinkle power suit, with matching gloves and ribbonned headpiece nestled in blonde hair. It comes after her shocking hot pink statement as she met with Akshata Murty at No.10 Downing Street yesterday. First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska , wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also made an inspiring appearance alongside Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a monochromatic, pale-teal look. Her smart overcoat featured side pleats, worn over a coordinating slip dress and finished with drop pearl earrings and white heels.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron (via REUTERS)

French president Emmanuel Macron wore an all black suit and tie as he was joined by his wife Brigitte, who channelled quiet luxury in an uber-chic pastel pink dress and matching coat designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko (Getty Images)

Elsewhere, looking resplendent in their respective national dress, were King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, Queen NanasipauÊ»u TukuÊ»aho of Tonga, and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan.

