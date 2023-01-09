King Charles III coronation: When is it, when is the bank holiday and what happens during the ceremony?

King Charles III ascended throne Queen Elizabeth II coronation crown prince wales royal family monarchy buckingham palace heir apparent line succession - KIRSTY O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

King Charles III ascended the throne upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, becoming the oldest new monarch in British history.

While Britain came to the end of its national mourning period for the late Queen on Tuesday September 20 following her state funeral, the coronation of the new King will not take place until summer 2023.

But when exactly is the coronation and what will it mean for both the monarchy and the rest of the country?

When is the Coronation of King Charles III?

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place on Saturday May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

The late Queen's coronation took place on June 2, 1953, following her accession on 6 February 1952, over a year after she ascended the throne.

When is the Coronation bank holiday?

The Government has proclaimed an additional bank holiday to mark the coronation of the King.

Downing Street said the holiday will fall on Monday May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on Saturday May 6. It will take place across the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that - as was the case with the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953 - it will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.

Mr Sunak said: "The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country.

"In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom.

"I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour."

What will happen at the Coronation?

The King will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in London.

It is expected that the coronation will be a smaller and more modern affair compared to the late Queen's ceremony.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

It added: "The coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry.

"The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year’s coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times.

"For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. Since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury."

The coronation will include the oath required by statute and many of the ceremonies which were seen in the late Queen's service, such as anointing with consecrated oil, the delivery of the orb and the enthroning itself. - AP

Sources have said it will be planned to be representative of different faiths and community groups - falling in line with the King's wish to reflect the ethnic diversity of modern Britain. He will still pledge to be “Defender of the Faith” in the coronation oath, but palace aids and church officials plan to add further words that will allow the King to recognise he serves all religious faiths.

Over 8,000 guests from 129 nations travelled to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, but the King's coronation will be limited to 2,000 to accommodate health and safety restrictions.

The King will be asked if he will govern the United Kingdom and other nations of the Commonwealth with law and justice and if he will maintain Christianity in the nation.

He will be seated in the Coronation Chair, known as Edward's Chair, holding the sovereign's sceptre and rod, to represent his control of the nation, and the sovereign's orb, to represent the Christian world.

After being anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop, Charles will have the crown of St Edward placed on his head, officially crowning him as King Charles III.

Will the Coronation be televised?

It is likely that the coronation of the King will be televised, particularly as the Accession Council on Saturday 10 September was televised for the first time ever.

The late Queen's coronation was the first ever to be televised and came at her own request. An estimated 27 million people in the UK watched the ceremony on television, with 11 million tuning in on the radio.

What Crown does the king wear?

Just as Queen Elizabeth II, the King will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown, which is made of solid gold and features over 400 gemstones, including rubies, garnets and sapphires.

What is Operation Golden Orb?

Operation Golden Orb is the codename under which plans for King Charles's coronation had been drawn up with discussions have been held for many years.

What will happen after the coronation?

After the coronation ceremony, the King will most likely stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside other core members of the Royal family.

The coronation will see Prince William taking on new titles, including being formally named as the Prince of Wales.

During King Charles's reign, we could see less of a focus on the extended Royal family, with only the King's sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren taking up public roles.

Who will pay for the Coronation?

The Government pays for the coronation and the King has reportedly expressed a wish that his service is considered "good value" given that it comes during a cost of living crisis.

Will Camilla become Queen?

The Duchess of Cornwall will be crowned Queen beside her husband Charles during his coronation. She will take on the title of Queen Consort, as per Her Majesty's wishes on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022.

The King paid tribute to the "steadfast devotion to duty" of his "darling wife" Camilla in his first address to the nation.

The Queen Consort will have the platinum and diamond crown made for the Queen Mother’s coronation in 1937 placed on her head.

When did Charles become King?

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday September 8, Charles officially became King.

However, it is tradition to wait for a sufficient period of time before crowning the new sovereign.

A large amount of preparation is also required to organise the ceremony.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.