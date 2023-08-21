King Charles III carries on legacy of mother Queen Elizabeth II with Balmoral Castle ceremony

Like mother, like son, King Charles III honored Queen Elizabeth II's legacy in the Scottish countryside.

On Monday, King Charles III arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the monarch presided over a small ceremony outside the castle gates, according to a press release from Buckingham Palace. Charles' visit comes nearly a year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the Scottish estate in September 2022 at the age of 96.

During the ceremony, King Charles wore traditional Scottish garb and had a friendly equestrian exchange when a pony was brought to the outdoor event.

King Charles III dons Scottish kilt at Balmoral Castle

King Charles III got into the fashion spirit during his visit to Balmoral Castle, wearing a traditional Scottish kilt to the ceremony.

Charles paired the multicolored kilt, which combined a teal base with orange and yellow plaid stripes, with a beige pinstripe blazer, light blue button-down shirt and red stockings.

King Charles III greets fans at Balmoral Castle

King Charles III took some time to greet fans gathered at the outdoor ceremony.

Dressed in his crisp Scottish ensemble, Charles approached the crowd of royal enthusiasts, many of whom were beaming and recording the monarch with their cellphones.

King Charles III succeeds Queen Elizabeth II with The Royal Regiment of Scotland inspection

The ceremony King Charles III presided over at Balmoral Castle involved an inspection of the Guard of Honour from the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland. The Royal Regiment of Scotland is a military unit that consists of the sole Scottish line infantry of the British Army, according to the British Army's official website.

King Charles was recently announced as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II in the role.

King Charles III inspects Balaklava Company during Balmoral Castle ceremony

An eagle-eyed King Charles III inspected the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland during the ceremony at Balmoral Castle. The company was under the command of Major Robert Weir. Charles was also entertained by 4 Scots, a pipes-and-drums band within the Royal Regiment.

Members of the Balaklava Company, dressed in hunter-green military attire and holding their knife-tipped weapons, stood before King Charles III as he made his inspection.

King Charles III meets with Shetland the pony during Royal Regiment inspection

Even with his royal duties at the Balmoral Castle ceremony, King Charles III found some time to horse around.

During his inspection, King Charles, center, met with the regiment’s mascot Shetland Pony Corporal Cruachan IV.

During his inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Charles met with the regiment's mascot Shetland Pony Corporal Cruachan IV.

The king was all smiles as he stood in front of the small black horse, which was dressed in a teal and blue plaid covering for the ceremony.

