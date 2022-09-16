King Charles III: The businesses proud to serve the new monarch

The royal warrants, given by the Queen and the then Prince of Wales, are displayed on the side of D & F McCarthy's headquarters in Norwich

Some 180 Royal Warrants issued by King Charles III when he was Prince of Wales will continue - because they go with the household, not the title. Three businesses share how they feel to now be a supplier for the King.

'We are proud'

Martin Mason (right) showing the then Prince of Wales the factory in Northampton for the firm's 190th anniversary

Britain's oldest established shoemaker, Tricker's in Northampton, was granted a Royal Warrant by the then Prince Charles in 1989.

It says it has always been "proud" to supply his footwear and the warrant was the "ultimate mark of quality".

Managing director Martin Mason says: "We are still remembering the life of the Queen but we are extremely proud that we still will be supplying the household of the King."

Tricker's was granted its Royal Warrant by the then Prince Charles in 1989

In 2019, the then Prince of Wales visited the company's factory as it celebrated its 190th anniversary.

During the visit, he unveiled a commemorative plaque and "spoke to lots of the different shoemakers within the factory", says Mr Mason.

"He was really thrilled to meet all the different people doing all the different jobs.

"He's incredibly good at putting people at ease and he's super passionate about Northampton and the shoe industry and keeping this wonderful craft alive."

"I think he will make a wonderful King," he adds.

'It's a new era'

Peter McCarthy, a director at the family business established in 1877, says it has "always been proud" to serve the Royal Family

Fruit and vegetable wholesaler D & F McCarthy has been delivering seasonal produce to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk since the 1960s.

It has held a Royal Warrant for more than 50 years and has had three of them, from the Queen Mother, the Queen and King Charles III as Prince of Wales.

The company has two years to discontinue its use of the Queen's warrant, which it first received in 1970, because when Queen Elizabeth II passed away more than 600 Royal Warrants passed with her.

Peter McCarthy, one of the directors at the family business that was established in 1877, says it is a "sad time" and a "new era in everyone's life".

"We've only known the Queen's warrant on the trucks ever since I've worked here," says the 55-year-old.

The company's warrant from King Charles III, however, which was first granted in 1990 when he was prince, will continue.

"It's a proud time that we will get the King's warrant," he says.

"We are always very proud to be serving the royal household and we hope they will visit Sandringham as often as Her Majesty did."

'Lucky to share same passion'

Mike Glover, managing director of Barcham Trees, says it is a "great honour" the warrant follows to the new King

About two decades ago, Barcham Trees in Cambridgeshire received a referral from one of the head gardeners from the Royal Estate.

Since then, Barcham's trees have been planted across the estates, including at Sandringham and Balmoral.

The Ely-based company received its first Royal Warrant from the Queen in 2014.

Managing director Mike Glover says Her Majesty's death was a "very sad day" for them.

"Her recognition of our trees via her warrant to us meant such a lot," he says.

"We are allowed to display her warrant for a further two years on our website and reference book 'Time for Trees' and this is a great source of pride for us."

The company was granted a Royal Warrant by the then Prince of Wales in 2014, which now continues as he becomes King.

"This is of course a great honour," says Mr Glover.

"From my viewpoint, our new King has always been ahead of the curve on environmental matters and his love of trees is well known. We are just lucky to share the same passion."

