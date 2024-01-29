King Charles Was in the Hospital Longer Than Expected

He was discharged this morning after undergoing surgery for his enlarged prostate.

Last week, King Charles was admitted to the hospital to undergo a planned procedure to address his enlarged prostate. Leading up to the operation, the royal family was open about the situation, letting the general public know what was happening — but Entertainment Tonight reports that the king was in the hospital longer than originally planned. Charles spent three nights in the hospital, which is more than the palace had anticipated, but he was discharged today and was seen leaving the London Clinic with his wife, Camilla. According to a representative from Buckingham Palace, the king is going to work from home and may take off an entire month from public appearances.

"The king's prostate operation was successful and he will continue to work from home while being briefed by aides," ET writes.

The royal family Instagram account shared an update on Instagram, writing, "Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay. His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days," a statement from Buckingham Palace added.

Charles and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, were released from their respective medical facilities today. Kate is already in Windsor, England, recovering from her planned abdominal surgery. Sources told ET that Charles and Camilla "wanted to visit Kate" ahead of his operation,



The king "absolutely adores his daughter-in-law," a source close to the family explained. They have a "warm bond" and he believes she is a "wonderful mother" and has done a "remarkable job with her devotion to her work on behalf of the monarchy."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl predicts that the Cambridges will keep updates to a minimum, creating a sharp contrast between the king and queen's approach to being forthright with information and Kate and Prince William.

"They're not going to give any running commentary on Princess Catherine's health, but I think it's worth pointing out that it's quite unusual that we've been given so much information, and this is a breach of real royal protocol. It is unusual," Nicholl told ET. "I suspect this is to quash any speculation and, of course, there are going to be wild rumors circulating all over social media. And I think this is the palace's way of trying to control some of that narrative."



