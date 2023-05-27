King Charles Honors Tina Turner with Musical Tribute at Buckingham Palace: Watch

The newly crowned royal allowed the singer's 1989 hit “The Best” to play during the changing of the guard in front of Buckingham Palace on Friday

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty

King Charles is honoring Tina Turner with a musical tribute fit for the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

After the legendary singer’s death was announced on Wednesday, the newly crowned royal allowed the Band of the Welsh Guards to perform her 1989 hit “The Best” during the changing of the guard in front of Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The group was also joined by the First Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums, Hello! reported, for the ceremony where The King's Guard hands over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace to the New Guard.

Charles, 74, first met Turner in 1986, when she performed at The Prince’s Trust All-Star Rock Concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

In a December 2021 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, Prince William revealed that his mother, Princess Diana, would play “The Best” for him and Prince Harry to ease their back-to-school anxieties.

"One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment. And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice,” William said at the time.

"When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother,” he added.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement earlier this week.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," read a post shared on Turner's Instagram.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly," the post concluded.





