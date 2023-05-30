King Charles Honors Royal Navy Members Who Participated in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The King presented Royal Victorian Orders to over 100 Naval Ratings who drew the State Gun Carriage bearing his mother’s coffin

Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty King Charles

King Charles is recognizing the Royal Navy personnel who participated in his mother Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.

On Tuesday morning, the King distributed Royal Victorian Orders to around 150 Royal Naval servicemen and women at Windsor Castle. The honors were presented to personnel who were part of his mother’s funeral processions in September 2022 and were awarded in a special parade and medal presentation.

The group included over 100 Naval Ratings who drew the State Gun Carriage bearing Queen Elizabeth’s coffin through London on Sept. 19. Sailors have pulled the State Gun Carriage at the funerals of British monarchs since King Edward VII after horses transporting Queen Victoria’s coffin got spooked at her funeral in 1901 and nearly tipped it over, CNN reported.

King Charles

King Charles, 74, appointed the Royal Naval personnel to the Royal Victorian Order in March 2023 through the demise honors list, which is typically released following the death of the sovereign to thank those who have provided personal service, Buckingham Palace said. The Royal Victorian Order was created by Queen Victoria in 1896 to allow her to recognize people who helped her or represented her. The ruling monarch personally selects who is given the honor.

The hour-long service on Tuesday kicked off with a special parade, where the band and personnel marched into the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle from the George IV Gate. King Charles entered from the Sovereign’s Entrance with the First Sea Lord, where he was greeted by a Royal Salute and performance of the National Anthem from the dais.

Maja Smiejkowska-WPA Pool/Getty King Charles





King Charles awarded the medals to each individual and amicably chatted as he moved down the line. The King spoke to Paisley Chambers-Smith, a medical assistant who is seven months pregnant, and shook hands with other servicemen and women.

After the honors were presented, the King returned to the dais for a second Royal Salute and National Anthem to mark the end of the parade. He seemed to be in good spirits as he laughed and chatted with family members of the awardees.

Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty King Charles





On Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland, hours after her doctors said they were “concerned” for her health. Her state funeral was held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London followed by a committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Chris Jackson/Getty Queen Elizabeth state funeral

The British military played a pivotal role in the state occasion, from the ceremonial processions to the somber honor of carrying her coffin.

