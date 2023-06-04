King Charles hails ‘reassuring presence’ of trees in book dedicated to his mother

Queen Elizabeth II and the then Prince of Wales plant the first Platinum Jubilee tree in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2021 - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The King has hailed the “enduring and reassuring presence” of trees in a book he dedicated to his late mother’s 70-year reign.

The monarch commissioned the Queen’s Green Canopy book to commemorate her service to the country and to highlight the nationwide scheme of tree planting created to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

In the book’s foreword, he writes that the “enduring and reassuring presence [of trees] has, I believe, made them a particularly appropriate way of commemorating the 70-year reign of our late Queen, whose life touched countless people over many generations and across the world.”

It features a collection of 70 ancient trees and 70 ancient woodlands, all chosen by a special committee that was formed by the King to honour his mother’s reign.

The book, published on Jun 1, was created in celebration of the success of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative, of which the King is Patron, which was launched for her Platinum Jubilee milestone.

In the foreword, the monarch recalls planting an oak tree with his mother in the Great Park at Windsor in March 2021 to mark the commencement of the initiative, which has now seen the public plant over three million trees across the country.

He said that since then, he has been “delighted” to see “the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response” to the scheme.

The Antony House Black Walnut in Cornwall - Adrian Houston

“Across the whole of the United Kingdom, individuals, community groups, charities and businesses chose to mark the Platinum Jubilee by planting trees – a veritable ‘Treebilee’,” he writes.

The King adds: “These trees and woodlands, many of an astonishing age, have their own enchanting character and history and are inseparable from our country’s culture. It is, of course, my sincere hope that some of the trees planted for the Platinum Jubilee will be the ancient trees and woodlands of the future.”

One million trees

The late monarch also issued a message of gratitude after the public had planted one million trees in her honour, saying she hoped the saplings would “flourish and grow for many years to come” for future generations to enjoy.

The photographs of the trees and woodlands in the book were taken by Adrian Houston, photographer and passionate conservationist, and Charles Sainsbury-Plaice. The pair spent the majority of the last year capturing the treasured habitats across the four nations of the UK.

Mr Houston told The Telegraph that they spent four to five hours in each forest or woodland to “get the right shots”.

“We probably walked over 3,000 miles through forests and woodlands and meeting the trees,” he said, adding: “It’s probably the best form of therapy anyone could ever have.”

The fig tree in Lambeth Palace, which dates back to 1556 - Hasselblad H6D

The British photographer, based in London, said it was a “huge honour” to be chosen by the King for the project, particularly because he has been a “leading light” in respect of championing the environment and the natural world.

Mr Houston has spent the last six years concentrating on environmental projects in his work and said that during this project he was afforded “free reign” to photograph the trees and woodland as he pleased.

He said: “Photographing a tree and doing a portrait of someone in actual fact is quite similar in a way. Obviously you don’t have the egos to deal with when you’ve got the trees, but you still have to get to know them to understand them to get the best out of them.”

Some of his favourites include the Lambeth Fig, planted at Lambeth Palace in 1556, and the St Edward’s Yew trees in Stow-on-the-Wold, said to have inspired Tolkien’s Doors of Durin in the Lord of the Rings.

Mr Houston added that the most challenging aspect of capturing the photographs for the book was actually finding the trees themselves, saying: “It’s not that easy when you have just got a grid reference for a tree in the middle of nowhere.”

The Queen’s Green Canopy - Ancient Woodlands and Trees by Adrian Houston and Charles Sainsbury-Plaice, is being sold by Amazon, Waterstones, Foyles and other retailers for £40.

