King Charles Had a Rare Vulnerable Moment When Speaking About the Response to His Cancer Diagnosis

"It's reduced me to tears most of the time."

It seems like the entire world has been sending well wishes to King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, and the royal has felt the love. On Wednesday, Charles returned to his royal duties during a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace, their first in-person one since Charles's diagnosis was revealed.

During the visit, Sunak told Charles it was "wonderful" to see him looking well, to which Charles teasingly responded, "It's all done with mirrors," per People.

"Well, we're all behind you," Sunak added. "The country's behind you."

The king agreed, saying that he's become emotional after seeing all of the support he's received. "I've had so many wonderful messages and cards," he said. "It's reduced me to tears most of the time."

The two also spoke about the positives that have come from Charles sharing his battle with cancer. "I hear there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I've been patron for years," Charles said.

Sunak replied, "They do incredible work up and down the country."

While Charles has continued to work since the Feb. 5 announcement, he's kept public appearances to a minimum. According to People, the monarch and prime minister traditionally hold weekly meetings. However, two weeks ago, the two had a more informal talk over the phone. During an appearance on BBC Radio Five Live on Feb. 6, Sunak revealed that Charles's cancer had been "caught early."

Charles's son, Prince William, and sister, Princess Anne, stepped in for Charles during investiture ceremonies earlier this month. The king made his first public appearance since the diagnosis on Feb. 11, alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, during a church service at St. Mary Magdalene.

The husband and wife were spotted heading to Sunday church again this weekend. At one point, the two waved to onlookers while carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain.

